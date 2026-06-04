Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC GO, Dominic Bustamante, Stephanie Williams, wonder woman

Warriors And A Tween Wonder by Stephanie Williams & Dominic Bustamante

Warriors And A Tween Wonder by Stephanie Williams and Dominic Bustamante coming from DC Comics on DC GO! later this year

Article Summary Warriors And A Tween Wonder by Stephanie Williams and Dominic Bustamante launches later this year on DC GO!.

The new DC Comics webtoon follows Warriors And A Wee Wonder, expanding Diana’s story beyond toddler chaos.

Stephanie Williams says the series explores Diana, Nubia, and Circe while diving into Doom’s Doorway below Themyscira.

Warriors And A Tween Wonder joins DC GO!’s 2026 expansion, with new seasons, original series, and Runway to Ruin.

Warriors And A Tween Wonder is a new DC Comics vertical webtoon digital comic from their DC Universe Unlimited app and website, DC GO! by Stephanie Williams and Dominic Bustamante, launching later this year. It will follow the existing Warriors And A Wee Wonder by Stephanie Williams and Jane Pica, which was later joined by artists Emily Pearson, Tasia M.S., Ariana Taylor, and Dominic Bustamante in subsequent chapters.

Stephanie Williams told Rosie Marx that "Warriors and a Wee Wonder was a labor of love. My love for the Amazons is clear, so anytime I can write them, I dive in. Tween Wonder was the same. I wanted to explore the "big sister, little sister" bond between Diana and Nubia, with Circe joining to spark more character moments and for her to grow, too! Before, we focused on life above the island. Now, with Tween Wonder, we explore life below. Doom's Doorway is vital to Paradise Island, and I want readers to understand its link to the Amazons."

Warriors And A Wee Wonder launched in 2025 on the DC Universe Infinite app as a slice-of-life comedy focused on toddler Princess Diana, the future Wonder Woman, being raised on Themyscira, Paradise Island, home of the Amazons. In which an island full of powerful, immortal Amazon warriors is suddenly tasked with raising a baby, but are comically outmatched by little Diana's emerging magical powers and chaotic toddler energy. The Amazons create a "Wee Wonder Warriors" rotation system, basically an Amazon Babysitters Club, to handle the mayhem, while Olympian gods watch the drama unfold from above. Now, it seems, she is growing up slightly… with a whole host of new challenges for the Amazonians.

This is all part of a major 2026 content expansion for DC GO!, which will debut new seasons for five returning series and launch three new original series, as well as bring storylines together in its first-ever crossover event, Runway to Ruin.

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