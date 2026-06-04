Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

The Mythical Pokémon Mew Arrives with a New LEGO SMART Play Set

New pocket monster adventures are coming to life with new Smart Play Pokémon sets are coming soon from LEGO

Article Summary LEGO Pokémon SMART Play expands with Search for Mythical Mew, an interactive 429-piece set powered by Smart Brick tech.

The buildable Mew figure features poseable parts, ancient ruins, hidden berries, and a roaming drone for action play.

Smart Tags in Mew, the drone, and ruins unlock sounds, lights, and reactive Pokémon adventures with Smart Bricks.

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Search for Mythical Mew is up for pre-order at $49.99 ahead of its August 1, 2026 release.

The world of Pokémon continues to expand in LEGO form as the company unveils another entry in its upcoming Smart Play line. Moving beyond traditional construction sets, LEGO is introducing interactive features that bring Pokémon to life through its new Smart Brick technology. The LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Search for Mythical Mew set includes 429 pieces and three Smart Tags that will interact when connected with the Smart Brick system (sold separately).

Once assembled, Mew will stand approximately 4" tall, 3.5" wide, and 3" deep, featuring articulation in the arms, head, feet, and tail. The set places trainers on a mission to locate a hidden stash of berries within ancient ruins while avoiding a roaming drone. Additional accessories include a buildable Poké Ball and environmental elements that help to bring Mew's mythical elements to life. The LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Search for Mythical Mew is available for pre-order now for $49.99 and is scheduled to release on August 1, 2026.

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Drone Search for Mythical Mew

"Launch a SMART Play™: Drone Search for Mythical Mew (72161) with this LEGO® Pokémon™ toy building set featuring a drone with a radar and rotors that rotate and tilt. Drop berries from the drone to attract Mew – hitting the target makes the ruins' wall fall away to reveal the Mythical Pokémon. Defend Mew, grab berries from its secret storage space, and smash open the ruins to reveal a gem."

"There's even a single use Great Ball for a better chance to catch the Pokémon. Mew, the drone and the ruins incorporate SMART Tags. SMART Bricks found in All-In-One Sets (sold separately) bring Pokémon Trainer adventures to life with limitless interactive play possibilities, enabling Pokémon and other play pieces to react with sounds, lights and more as kids move the Pokémon around. Set contains 429 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!