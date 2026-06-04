Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout, Fallout 76: Infestations

Fallout 76: The New Infestations Update Has Been Unleashed

Fallout 76: Infestations has arrived this week, bringing with it new free content that transforms several areas into mutated landscapes

Article Summary Fallout 76: Infestations is live now, adding the 68th free update with dynamic enemy takeovers across Appalachia.

40 outdoor Fallout 76 locations can mutate into hostile combat zones, ending in elite boss fights with scaling difficulty.

Clearing Fallout 76 Infestations can reward Four-Star Legendary gear, exclusive mods, caps, chems, and rare loot.

Bethesda is celebrating Fallout 76: Infestations with the P.R.O.T.E.C.T Protocol event and a free Fallout 1st trial.

Bethesda Softworks has released the 68th free update for Fallout 76 this week, as Fallout 76: Infestations brings a new kind of chaos to the map. Throughout the game, you'll see several areas have been given a new kind of challenge that has radiated and mutated a lot of creatures and enemies that will bring new rewards if you decide to take them on. We have some of the dev notes below, and you can get the finer details in their latest blog, as the content is now live.

The 68th Free Update For Fallout 76, Infestations, Has Been Launched

The Infestations update introduces dynamic enemy takeovers across Appalachia's outdoor locations, transforming 40 familiar areas into unpredictable combat zones. When a location has been taken over, its usual enemies are replaced by a single hostile faction, building toward a challenging elite boss fight. Multiple Infestations may be active at once across regions, including The Forest, Savage Divide, Ash Heap, The Mire, Toxic Valley, and Cranberry Bog, keeping the Wasteland unpredictable and ever‑changing. Infestations scale to player level and can be tackled solo, but are designed to shine when taken on with a team.

High‑Risk Combat, High‑Reward Gear

Clearing an Infestation delivers guaranteed, high‑value rewards. Defeating the boss can award a Four‑Star Legendary weapon or armor, complete with mods exclusive to Infestations. Players can also earn additional rewards ranging from caps, chems, bobbleheads, magazines, and other valuable loot, making each successful clear worth the effort. With Infestations, Fallout 76 reaches its 68th free update—an average of eight free content and systems updates per year since launch—continuing years of ongoing support shaped by community feedback.

To celebrate this update, the team is launching the "P.R.O.T.E.C.T Protocol" – a community challenge and a week of free in-game rewards from June 7 to June 15. Alongside the rewards, a Fallout 1st Free Trial week will be available starting June 8 to June 15.

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