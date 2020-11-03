Adult Swim Fest: #ASFestChallenge Costume Contest Starts Wednesday

Calling all cosplayers! Just because Adult Swim Fest isn't until November 13-14 doesn't mean it's too early to kick off the festivities in style. In conjunction with the folks at IHEARTCOMIX, the #ASFestChallenge kicks off this Wednesday, November 4, with an opportunity for 16 talented fans to walk away with an AS Festival merch bundle- with the prizes growing bigger and better each day. Dressed up as one of your favorite Adult Swim characters, film yourself recreating one of the character's one-liners and then post it on Instagram (tagging @adultswim and #ASFestChallenge). Each day, two winners will be selected to win a unique prize package and be featured on Adult Swim's IG Story and receive a unique prize pack.

Get Dressed Up: Dress up as your favorite Adult Swim character and film yourself lipsyncing to or reenacting one of their iconic lines.

Get It Seen: Post it on Instagram, and make sure to tag it @adultswim and #ASFestChallenge.

Find Out If You Won: Two winners will be chosen each day to be featured on Adult Swim's IG Stories and win the prize bundle of the day.

Submissions Open: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Contest Ends: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Here's a look at a sample entry video to help get you inspired:

In addition, online attendees at next month's Adult Swim Fest can look forward to a ton of never-before-seen performances (including Mastodon, Robyn from Club DOMO, and Kaytranada), live-streams (including Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show), Run The Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P) debuting their Cyberpunk 2077 music video, and a special edition of Toonami. More details are coming this week and next, and you can sign up for updates here. Being a bit Rick and Morty-obsessive, we're eyeing the calendar with an arched brow since November would seem like the natural month for the series to return. Could we be getting premiere news, or possibly a news break before the weekend and a special panel screening of the first episode on Saturday (with a possible premiere the next day)?

And as most of you know by now, Adult Swim and Pringles have a pretty tight relationship going on (just ask Rick and Morty). But that doesn't mean they're not into having an "open relationship," with Nick (temp host, As Soon on Adult Swim) looking for your help during the weekend to "Crack the Stack." In return, you get a chance to win one of several prize bundles- including a year's supply of the canned chips. Here's what you need to know:

Speaking of Run The Jewels, Holy Calamavote featured the duo going commercial-free and tearing through their first full performance of their critically-acclaimed new album RTJ4 in its entirety. "We're proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can't wait to finally perform our album RTJ4. This will be fun," said the duo when the event was first announced. Joining them were Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz, Greg Nice, Gangsta Boo, DJ Cutmaster Swiff, Cochemea Gastelum, Zack De La Rocha, Mavis Staples, and Josh Homme. Not too shabby, right? But just in case you missed it – or need to see it again – here's a look again: