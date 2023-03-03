AEW All Access: Reality Show Trailer Drops Ahead of March 29th Debut Billionaire playboy Tony Khan stars in a new reality show from AEW, AEW All Access, and The Chadster is totally cheesed off about the new trailer!

Oh, how Tony Khan must be laughing tonight! After reading just how hurt The Chadster was about tonight's episode of AEW Rampage in The Chadster's extremely unbiased preview, Tony Khan decided to send out a press release announcing the premiere of AEW's new show, AEW All Access, along with a debut trailer. The Chadster was absolutely livid when he received this email.

First of all, The Chadster believes it is very disrespectful for AEW to launch a reality show because WWE was the first to launch a reality show with Total Divas. AEW is always ripping WWE off, and The Chadster is sick and tired of it. The Chadster is also quite cheesed off that this program will give AEW yet another opportunity to promote their product to more potential viewers, and that it will give AEW another hour of TV with which to complete with WWE, which is just so unfair! But most of all, The Chadster is cheesed off because Tony Khan has decided to make himself the star of this new show. Just look at the screencap of him from the trailer. The Chadster feels like this was a direct message to The Chadster, telling The Chadster that he had better watch out because Tony Khan is coming for him. The Chadster can't believe that TBS would allow Tony Khan to get away with this.

Here are the lies and personal attacks against The Chadster and his beloved WWE that Tony Khan espoused via the press release:

March 3, 2023 – TBS' new follow-doc series, "AEW: All Access," is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following "AEW: Dynamite." Featuring Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston and AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the highly anticipated series is the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for wrestling fans. The first season of "AEW: All Access" will consist of six one-hour episodes. The series will showcase AEW's stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans' attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW's major wrestling events and matches. "AEW: All Access" will complement TBS and TNT's portfolio of top-rated wrestling content, including "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage" respectively. From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, "AEW: All Access" is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Executive producers are Tony Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak.

The Chadster is absolutely devastated to do this, but to prove just how unbiased The Chadster is when it comes to his comics journalism, as unbiased as a Ryan Satin or an Ariel Helwani, here is the terrible trailer for AEW All Access that is literally the worst thing The Chadster has ever seen:

AEW All Access will debut on March 29th at 10PM, directly after AEW Dynamite, and The Chadster is just completely dreading the day this comes to pass.