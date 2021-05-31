AEW Announces Dates and Cities for All Out and Full Gear PPVs

Should we start the CM Punk rumors now, or wait until August? AEW spent the pandemic quarantining in Jacksonville, Florida, but the company has its sights set on the Midwest for its next two PPV events. On September 5th, AEW All Out will take place in Chicago, and on November 6th, AEW Full Gear will take place in St. Louis. AEW made both announcements during last night's Double or Nothing PPV, which emanated from Daily's Place in Jacksonville and featured a full-capacity live crowd for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

JUST IN! This September, we RETURN to the city that helped launch #AEW! We're coming Chicago…#ALLOUT 9/5 pic.twitter.com/MkLqVcWdhJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021

While we have those two massive shows to look forward to later this year, AEW also set up some things for the short-term as well at Double or Nothing last night. Jungle Boy will be the next challenger for Kenny Omega's AEW CHampionship, which Omega successfully defended against Pac and Orange Cassidy at the PPV. Jungle Boy earned the shot by winning the Casino Battle Royale, which came down to Jungle Boy and Christian Cage. Cage hugged Jungle Boy in a show of respect after the match. That match will take place in two weeks on Dynamite.

Additionally, Mark Henry will speak for the first time on Dynamite next week. Henry made his AEW debut during Double or Nothing, making an appearance on camera after Tony Schiavone announced Henry will be a coach and commentator for AEW Rampage, the new show that debuts on TNT in August. You can read our thoughts on Double or Nothing here.