AEW Dynamite – Page and Omega on a Full Gear Collision Course

In the first hour of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega comes one step closer to colliding with his former tag team partner, Hangman Adam Page, and more from the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's AEW Dynamite Report. We watch Dynamite, so you don't have to. You're welcome.

AEW Dynamite Report for October 21, 2020 Part 1

It's the one week after the one-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, going up against some stupid baseball game. No cold open. It's straight to the credits, then lots of pyro as Horny Jim Ross welcomes us to the show. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are also in the commentary booth. Justin Roberts is in the ring, along with e referee. Wardlow's music plays, and he comes out. Are the lyric's to Warlow's theme song "It's WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARDLOW! It's WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARDLOW?" If not, they should be. Jurassic Express comes out. Jungle Boy is doing the wrestling, or the being murdered by Wardlow as the case may be.

Jungle Boy vs. Wardlow – Eliminator Tournament Round 1

Jungle Boy is sporting quite the crotch bulge in this match. Just saying. Those tights leave nothing to the imagination. Wardlow, for his part, is sporting both the haircut and singlet style of Rob Van Dam.

It's a David vs. Goliath match. Jungle Boy's speed and scrappiness vs. Wardlow's size and power.

There's a sick spot in this match where Jungle Boy is on the top turnbuckle, Wardlow kips up to his feet, jumps up to the turnbuckles, and begins to gorilla press Jungle Boy, and Jungle Boy leaps up and turns it into a frankensteiner.

But that was the last gasp of Jungle Boy, as he eats an F5 from the apron into the ring and then another one inside the ring.

Winner: Wardlow

"Remember: athletic big men sell tickets," says JR. What was that a dig at? Anyway, Warlow advances to the next round of the tournament, culminating at Full Gear and deciding the new number one contender for the AEW Championship. Commentary talks about the card for the night, and then we see a replay of last week's ending, which actually went off the air with Eddie Kingston still cutting a promo on Jon Moxley. Here, we see what happened after the show went off the air. Kingston lays into Moxley for selling out while leaving guys like Kingston behind. Kingston says he's gonna make Moxley quit and win the championship. Kingston is awesome, possibly the best post-launch signing. It looks like these two will fight in an I Quit match at Full Gear, commentary confirms. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Moxley says nobody was happier than him when Kingston signed a contract with AEW. He calls Kingston a true friend who he loved. But Moxley doesn't know this Eddie Kingston. He's miserable, whiny, and thinks the world owes him something. Moxley says he won't apologize for working hard to give his family a better life. He says he always had Kingston's back. He addresses Kingston's claims that he didn't tap out by saying Kingston was "blowing snot bubbles" and passed out. Moxley says at Full Gear he'll beat and torture Kingston until either he gets his friend back or he ends Kingston. He says Kingston will have no one to blame but himself.

Sonny Kiss comes to the ring to little fanfare. Then Kenny Omega comes out with a completely ridiculous intro full of bizarre accolades from Justin Roberts. Two girls in bikinis come out ahead of him with brooms, dancing, and sweeping. I guess the cleaner is back? Omega appears in silhouette in the entrance tunnel and then walks slowly to the stage. Kenny soaks in the pyro and then finally walks to the ring. I like it.

Sonny Kiss vs. Kenny Omega – Eliminator Tournament

Kenny hits a V-Trigger and One-Winged Angel as the only two moves of the match.

Winner: Kenny Omega

Kenny does help Sonny to his feet and raise his arm after the match. Then he gives him a hug. Kiss looks reluctant to go along with this. Kenny Omega advances to round two of the tournament.

Tony Schiavone talks to Orange Cassidy in a pre-recorded interview from earlier tonight. He asks about Cassidy going to the time limit draw last week with Cody. Cassidy says sometimes the call goes your way, sometimes it doesn't. Tony points out he gets a rematch next week. Cassidy doesn't seem to care.

Also recorded earlier, Dasha talks to Cody and Arn Anderson as they arrive at Daily's Place. Cody isn't surprised AEW wants a rematch, but he's surprised how quickly it's happening. He doesn't see Cassidy winning next week. Dasha asks about Cody gaining weight during his absence. Cody says it was time to shift into the heavyweight territory. He says this is a light-heavyweight company, but Cody has been taking down bigger guys, and it was time to switch it up. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Eddie Kingston cuts a promo. He says he wants to talk about his crew before he gets to Moxley because he doesn't forget his people, unlike Moxley. Kingston says Rey Fenix or Pentagon will win the World Title Eliminator Tournament and become the number one contender. He says that The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny are gonna win the four-way tonight to get a shot at FTR. They'll beat FTR, and FTR will call Vince McMahon and beg for their jobs back.

Turning back to Moxley, Kingston says what Moxley said about him changing and becoming bitter was true. Kingston says he had to do it. He hates who he became, but he had to become this. The ends justify the means. When Kingston wasn't playing the game, when he wasn't a snake, he got nothing. But now he's getting an AEW World Championship match. Kingston says he's never quit anything in his life. Moxley will have to go to a really deep, dark place, and Kingston lives in that place.

Did I mention how great Kingston is? Rey Fenix comes out for his match. Kingston comes out to the commentary table for this match. Pentagon comes out next.

Rey Fenix vs. Pentagon – Eliminator Tournament

It's brother vs. brother in a match that showcases the singles skills of these two to the AEW audience who's mostly seen them as a tag team.

This match is good, with all the slick moves you'd expect from these two. The match is in the spirit of competition, with a potential Full Gear match and number one contender spot on the line. There's no animosity between these two. And that prevents the match from really getting to another level.

That relationship does play into the story, though, as Fenix sells a possible injury during the match, and Penta is sympathetic, which leads to him getting kicked in the head. It's the little things.

Lots of huge moves are performed and kicked out of. Fenix gets the pin with a Destroyer.

Winner: Rey Fenix

It looks like Fenix advances to face Kenny Omega in the tournament next week. We see video about last week's angle where Best Friends accidentally broke Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and Miro's arcade machine. Then Dynamite takes a commercial break as the second hour approaches.

AEW Dynamite Continues…

Bleeding Cool's AEW Dynamite report continues… click below for part two.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Wednesday Night Wars for October 21st, 2020 .

AEW Dynamite – Page and Omega on a Full Gear Collision Course

AEW Dynamite – The Greatest Night in the History of Our Sport (Coming Soon)

WWE NXT – Once Again, Austin Takes His Ball and Goes Home (Coming Soon)

WWE NXT – Because U Demanded It, The Return of Pat McAfee (Coming Soon)