AEW Dynamite Tonight: Britt Baker Interview, Omega vs. Sydal, More

Following a violent hardcore main event last week at the St. Patrick's Day Slam, AEW Dynamite returns with another packed card as we approach the likely end of the Wednesday Night Wars, since NXT is by all accounts moving to Tuesdays after WrestleMania. So it's no surprise that AEW is leaning into an interview with Baker, whose blood-soaked face permeated social media after the match.

Also booked for tonight's edition of Dynamite, announced on Twitter, Cody Rhodes will have a special announcement from the Nightmare Family.

And in in-ring action (yes, that's important too on a wrestling show), Nyla Rose will take on Tay Conti. The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler face The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid in a trios match. Another trios match sees The Pinnacle's FTR and Shawn Spears vs. Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin. Is AEW trying to tell us something with all the trios stuff?

Also on AEW Dynamite tonight, John Silver challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, and Matt Sydal faces Kenny Omega. If Sydal wins, he'll earn a shot at the AEW Championship at a future time. And, uh, it doesn't seem to be advertised, but there has to be an interview with Sting, right? They have one of those every week.

Tune into Dynamite tonight at 8PM Eastern time on TNT, marks!