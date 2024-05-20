Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: New Trailer and Poster As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine have officially gone on sale, and with that, a new trailer, poster, and short promo video have been released.

Deadpool & Wolverine will probably be one of the bigger movies of the summer, and we're going to get an early idea of how big it is today as tickets have officially gone on sale. With tickets going on sale, that always means some new stuff is getting released, which means a new trailer set to Like A Prayer by Madonna, a synopsis, a poster, and a short promo video where star Hugh Jackman might have tipped his hand for a certain award show.

"Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid."

We hadn't gotten a synopsis of the film before now, and, of course, it's pretty vague while also being very fourth-wall-breaking. People are hyped for this film, and it's the only Marvel film coming out this year, so you know the studio wants Deadpool & Wolverine to be a smash hit at the box office, and with critics after 2023 featured so many projects underperforming.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

