Posted in: AMC, Review, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, Review, season 2

Interview with the Vampire S02E02 Review: Lestat Still Looms Large

REVIEW: Lestat still looms large in AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S02E02: "Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death?"

The new episode of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, "Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death?" (written by Jonathan Ceniceroz & Shane Munson), was intensely intriguing from beginning to end. We did not have to wait long to see the horrors of the Théâtre des Vampires and for lust to find its way back to one of their lives. I was expecting it to be a grotesque ride, but I was taken aback by how rattling some scenes were. It was a fantastic episode with great performances, writing, and visuals.

I really thought it would take longer for Claudia (Delainey Hayles) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) to get to the Théâtre des Vampires, but I am so glad they went straight to the point with no reason to keep us waiting. Being oblivious to Vampire etiquette, they did not introduce themselves for 5 long months, making a bad impression. However, it is Armand (Assad Zaman) who makes the first move, and their chemistry is pretty charged from moment one. Despite not knowing yet how to feel about Armand on this show, I cannot help but love their interactions so much. I thought I would remain partial to my memory of Antonio Banderas, but Zaman's Armand is so different that it is like falling for an alternate-universe version of the same character for completely different reasons.

Every time I watch this show I am marveled at how it really feels like I am watching the Vampires I read about for so long. They have done a fantastic job conveying the darkness, sexiness, and totally unhinged vibes from the characters. There is a lot of attention to detail in the nuances of each of them. I love how beautifully grotesque and disturbing the scenes with the ensemble of the Théâtre des Vampires were handled and how much of Claudia's personality and deranged-ness came out through it. She fit in perfectly with them even joining in their hunt. However, in such a short period of time, Armand nailed them both down: Louis' unease at the mention of Lestat as well as Claudia's mind vs body age issues. I think there was a lot of warning conveyed in the words he said to Louis and advised him to keep his mind shut and nose out of Lestat's business. I am already scared of Santiago (Ben Daniels), and not much has transpired yet.

I like that even though it's so very easy to get lost in Louis and Armand's story and our feelings for them, we are always pulled back into the reality of their nature. In this episode, the lines of respect are blurred as Armand and Louis try to control Daniels' (Eric Bogosian) narrative, behavior, and questions. This emotional assault was a hard one to watch and immediately made me hate them – even if it was just for the moment. I did not like the "brain scramblies" (much love, What We Do in the Shadows fans) that they tried pulling and how intrusive they were – looked like Daniel was hitting a nerve by bringing back up Lestat and mocking the love triangle.

I am fascinated by how the show has managed to thread this story and how well they have portrayed the characters amidst the changes. I have enjoyed every second of this show so far, and the more I watch, the more questions I have about how things will actually develop. I cannot wait to see Lestat haunt Louis some more and to see Armand's memories of him. I love how he looks in the makeup leading Théâtre des Vampires. This show makes me feel the same way I did when I read the book all those years ago: the horror, the intrigue, the wonder. I am very much looking forward to what this season will bring.

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S02E02: "Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death?" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 The new episode of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, "Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death?" (directed by Craig Zisk and written by Jonathan Ceniceroz & Shane Munson) was intensely intriguing from beginning to end. We did not have to wait long to see the horrors of the Théâtre des Vampires and for lust to find its way back to one of their lives. I was expecting it to be a grotesque ride, but I was taken aback by how rattling some scenes were. It was a fantastic episode with great performances, writing, and visuals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!