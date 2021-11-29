Agatha: House of Harkness Star Kathryn Hahn Tackles Mephisto Question

If you had a chance to check out the wave of news and updates that came out of Disney+ Day from Marvel Studios earlier this month. From new key art look to clarified release times to brand new series, we had first looks at what's ahead for What If…? Season 2, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Echo, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, I Am Groot, Ironheart, Marvel Zombies, Secret Invasion, and more. But the one that caught our attention the most was WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness, with Kathryn Hahn reprising her role and Jac Schaefer returning as executive producer & head writer. On Monday, talk show host Drew Barrymore attempted to get Hahn to break Marvel's force field of spoiler silence and drop some intel on what they can expect when Hahn appeared (apparently virtually) on Barrymore's show on Monday.

First up, Hahn revealed that she learned the title "Agatha: House of Harkness" at the same time that everyone else did. But Barrymore didn't waste time diving into the good stuff, asking if the fan-rumored Mephisto will be making an appearance. "I keep hearing that. I have no idea! That was like a big thing during 'WandaVision' but I have no idea. Who knows? she said with her hands up in the air. "Who knows. Probably anything is probably possible, but I have never heard anything definitive about that at all." When asked who she would want to play Mephisto, Hahn took a big and rather obvious drink break (hmmm…) before admitting that she was about to deflect from the question. "Immediately you think of a woman who is loud, who is mysterious, who is dangerous because she's complicated and she's misunderstood," Hahn revealed about her character. "And all that stuff is a real turn on to me as a performer in terms of digging into this person a little bit more. Very excited."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kathryn Hahn on Her WandaVision Spin-off and Why She Avoids Social Media (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wtabUbK7KI)

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as "Agnes," Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.