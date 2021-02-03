AHS S10 Star Sarah Paulson Says Her Character "Has Some Issues" & More

We said it earlier with Bob Odenkirk and Better Call Saul and we'll say it again with Sarah Paulson and American Horror Story. There's nothing better than a Golden Globes nomination to get folks to offer up intel on some highly-anticipated projects. Though in this case, Paulson was getting the nod for her turn in her Ryan Murphy-collaborated Netflix series Ratched– that didn't stop her from discussing AHS Season 10 (which she will be juggling with Impeachment: American Crime Story) with EW. "The character I'm playing this year on Horror Story has some issues, let's just put it that way," Paulson teases. But the teasers didn't end there, with talk of hair color and intriguing names. "I have a hair color I've never had in life nor in the show. That's what I can tell you. And I have a great name. I have a great name, which I can't tell you."

A Look at What We Know About AHS Season 10

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown. Recently, we learned that "Pilgrim" (reportedly its working title) was approved earlier this month to film the tenth season in and around Provincetown.

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories, which Dylan McDermott is hinting that he will be a part of) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon). Recently, cast member Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth." Angelica Ross took to Twitter in January 2021 to let AHS fans know that the upcoming season was "going to get very bloody very quick" and who she would have scenes with, and Billie Lourd has apparently already started back.

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast.