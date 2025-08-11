Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Alien: Earth Goes Global, Unleashes "The Hunt" Across 14 Cities

Check out some highlights from FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth global activation, "The Hunt."

Article Summary Alien: Earth global event "The Hunt" activated in 14 cities, dropping mysterious containment crates.

Attendees interacted with Prodigy Corp officers for exclusive prizes, Easter eggs, and photo ops.

US cities like New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles hosted immersive Alien: Earth experiences.

Fans can enter the Alien: Earth "The Hunt" Sweepstakes for limited-edition gear and a grand prize trip.

Over the weekend, FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth unleashed "The Hunt" in seven U.S. cities and a number of global activation sites – and it looked pretty great. The USCSS Maginot crash-landed on Earth, and containment units holding mysterious alien life forms fell from the wreckage and landed in cities worldwide. Attendees who were brave enough to make their way to a site and meet with Prodigy Corp officers who were protecting the salvaged containment crates were rewarded with a chance to win an exclusive prize instantly.

In New York, Dallas, Nashville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, containment unit crates from the series were filled with hidden Easter Eggs, photo opportunities, and exclusive prizes like limited-edition Alien: Earth x Skullcandy Crusher EVO Headphones, an Alien: Earth thermos, or a collectible pin. In addition, global activations in Valencia, Spain; London, UK; Toronto, Canada; Mexico City, Mexico; Sāo Paulo, Brazil; Tokyo, Japan; Seoul, Korea; and Sydney, Australia, were also in play. Now, here's a look at the image gallery for the event that was released, followed by details on the still-ongoing "FX's Alien: Earth 'The Hunt' Sweepstakes" and more on the upcoming series:

FX's Alien: Earth "The Hunt" Sweepstakes: Now through August 17, fans in the U.S. can enter for a chance to win a pair of limited edition Alien: Earth x Skullcandy Crusher EVO Headphones with multi-sensory bass, an exclusive collection of branded products, or a grand prize which includes round trip airfare and a 2-night stay in one of the participating "The Hunt" locations: W New York – Times Square, W Hollywood, W San Francisco, and W Seattle. To enter, head on over to the sweepstakes site.***

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, the series stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends 8/17/25. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Limit (1) entry per person per day. Visit the link for Official Rules including eligibility restrictions, odds, prize descriptions & limitations. Void where prohibited.

