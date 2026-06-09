Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

DGA Announces New 4-Year Tentative Agreement with AMPTP

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have reached a tentative agreement.

Article Summary DGA announces a tentative new 4-year agreement with the AMPTP, a key step toward labor stability in Hollywood.

The DGA says contract terms will stay private until the National Board completes its review, following guild practice.

AMPTP welcomed the tentative DGA deal, calling it a fair agreement that supports a stable entertainment industry.

The DGA National Board must approve the pact before members vote to ratify the new four-year collective deal.

After the WGA ratified a new deal in April and SAG-AFTRA ratified its new deal earlier this month, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) announced that a tentative four-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has been reached. "Consistent with the Guild's longstanding practice, terms of the agreement will not be released publicly until the National Board has completed its review," the union noted in its statement (which you can read below). And with that, the entertainment industry, still reeling from the 2023 strikes, can avoid a repeat for another four years. "The AMPTP is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the DGA," the AMPTP said in a statement shortly after news of the agreement had been released. "We appreciate the hard work and commitment of our guild partners in achieving a fair deal that helps advance a stable and successful entertainment industry." The deal must now be approved by the National Board and ratified by the union's voting members. Here's a look at the statement released by the DGA on Tuesday night regarding the deal:

The Directors Guild of America announced today that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on a new four-year collective bargaining agreement.

The tentative agreement will be presented to the DGA National Board for approval. Following the Board's review, details of the agreement will be released to the Guild's membership for consideration and ratification. Consistent with the Guild's longstanding practice, terms of the agreement will not be released publicly until the National Board has completed its review.

The Guild's 70-member Negotiating Committee – under the leadership of National Executive Director Russell Hollander, Chair Jon Avnet, and Vice-Chair Karen Gaviola – began contract negotiations on May 11, 2026.

Additional information regarding the agreement and the ratification process will be provided to DGA members following the National Board's review.

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