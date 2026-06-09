Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: hyundai, World Cup, World Cup 2022

Epic Games Launches New Hyundai Collab Ahead Of World Cup

Epic Games has partnered with Hyundai to bring World Cup experiences to both Fortnite and Rocket League during the most of the event

Article Summary Epic Games teams with Hyundai for FIFA World Cup 2026 events in Fortnite and Rocket League, starting June 11.

Rocket League players can unlock the Hyundai IONIQ 6 N Line, earn a World Cup decal, and compete for their nation.

Fortnite adds a Hyundai-themed LTE on June 25 with weekly missions, unlockable rewards, and IONIQ 6 N Line gameplay.

Epic Games and Hyundai also launch the Next Starts Now Cup plus Motorstudio exhibits tied to the World Cup campaign.

Epic Games announced today that it has formed a new partnership with Hyundai as it's doing its own thing around the World Cup. This new collab will give players themed experiences in Rocket League and Fortnite, including unlocking Hyundai IONIQ 6 N Line vehicles, completing several in-game challenges, watching creator tournaments, and more branded content. We have more details below as things will kick off on June 11.

The Hyundai World Cup Experience Comes To Epic Games Titles

Timed to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2026, the collaboration gives football (soccer) and gaming fans new ways to engage with Hyundai Motor through Limited Time Events (LTEs) in Rocket League and Fortnite. Players can unlock Hyundai-themed content, compete on behalf of participating nations, and experience the IONIQ 6 N Line in-game. The collaboration connects football fans and gamers through interactive experiences inspired by the energy and global culture of the FIFA World Cup. The initiative also reflects Hyundai Motor's broader vision for how mobility, entertainment, and digital engagement can intersect during major global moments.

Playing in Rocket League

As part of the collaboration, players in Rocket League will be able to unlock the IONIQ 6 N Line vehicle item and a special FIFA World Cup 2026-themed decal from June 11 to July 19, allowing for in-game vehicle customization. Players can:

Represent one of the 48 qualified FIFA World Cup nations in global online matches, earning points for their country by scoring goals in matches.

Unlock the IONIQ 6 N Line as a drivable vehicle by completing 10 in-game challenges.

Earn the FIFA World Cup-themed decal by driving the IONIQ 6 N Line for more than 8,000 meters.

Progress will be tracked on Rocket League's leaderboard, with players receiving rewards tied to the winning nation at the event's conclusion. As part of its broader FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, 'Next Starts Now,' Hyundai Motor will host the 'Next Starts Now Cup, presented by Hyundai,' a dedicated Rocket League tournament featuring gaming influencers and professional players competing exclusively using the IONIQ 6 N Line. Matches will be livestreamed on participating creators' channels, extending engagement beyond gameplay and allowing fans to follow the competition through both play and viewing.

The Fortnite Experience

As part of the collaboration, Fortnite will feature an LTE running from June 25 to July 19, incorporating Hyundai Motor-branded in-game content. Players participating can:

Complete weekly missions to unlock the IONIQ 6 N Line vehicle item and FIFA World Cup–themed decal.

Use the unlocked vehicle as an in-game mobility tool, enabling players to engage with Hyundai Motor through gameplay.

The experience gives players new ways to interact with Hyundai Motor throughout the tournament while earning rewards and exploring Fortnite using the IONIQ 6 N Line. Beyond digital engagement, the collaboration will also extend into offline spaces. FIFA World Cup–themed exhibitions will be held at Hyundai Motorstudio locations in select regions, including dedicated gaming experience zones in Goyang and Busan, where visitors can interact with the IONIQ 6 N Line featured in the in-game experiences.

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