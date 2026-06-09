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Minions & Monsters: Goomi Introduces Himself In A New Clip

The Minions meet Goomi, who totally isn't an off-brand Cthulhu, in a new clip from Minions & Monsters.

Article Summary Illumination has released a new Minions & Monsters clip featuring Goomi’s first introduction to the Minions.

The footage teases that Goomi may be adorable, but his arrival is likely to bring plenty of chaos and trouble.

Minions & Monsters expands the blockbuster Minions franchise following Illumination’s massive box office run.

Directed by Pierre Coffin, Minions & Monsters opens this summer as another major animated release for Universal.

We are getting tiny, off-brand Cthulhu from Illumination this summer, and anyone who tries to tell me that isn't what Goomi is is a lying liar who lies. I know a cosmic entity when I see one, and that's going to be a fun conversation for parents to have with their kids following the release of Minions & Monsters. Illumination can already pack it and go home, considering they just had the first movie of 2026 hit a billion dollars with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and this one is going to be just as big. They released a new clip today where Goomi introduces himself to the Minions, and we know that this isn't going to end well for anyone involved, but he is really cute. I'm not saying I want a plush version of him (but I kind of do).

Minions & Monsters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024's funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

The acclaimed voice cast includes Academy Award® winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award® nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park. The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award® nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination's Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions to a global box office of more than $5.6 billion.

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