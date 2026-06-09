Posted in: Movies, WB Animation | Tagged: the cat in the hat

The Cat in the Hat: Official Trailer 3 and a New Poster Released

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming adaptation of The Cat in the Hat, set for release on November 6, 2026.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled The Cat in the Hat trailer 3, offering a fresh look at the animated film before its November 6, 2026 release.

The new The Cat in the Hat trailer leans into a wild, offbeat tone, signaling a bold new direction for the Dr. Seuss adaptation.

The latest footage gives a clearer sense of the movie’s style and story, while keeping attention on its theatrical rollout this fall.

A new The Cat in the Hat poster arrives alongside the trailer as Warner Bros. builds momentum for the animated release.

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the animated adaptation of The Cat in the Hat, which still looks absolutely insane. There's taking source material in a new direction, and then there's whatever they are doing with this movie. It's one of those gambles that's either going to work out really well for them or this movie is going to have much of an impact when it's released later this fall. There are a lot of big movies coming out this fall so to say this is going to have competition is an understatement. The new trailer isn't doing a bad job of telling us exactly what we're in for, but it's still really unclear whether there is an audience for this adaptation of this source material specifically. We also got a new poster as well, but it's a pretty well-made one for an animated movie poster.

The Cat In The Hat: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Today is going to be THE. BEST. DAY. EVER! Bill Hader is The Cat In The Hat – Only in theaters February 27.

Meet the Cat in the Hat you don't know! In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all-new, epic adventure with an edge, where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme.

Doing what he does best, the Cat—voiced by Bill Hader—spreads joy to kids in his hilarious, signature and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they've never seen before.

In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos's last chance to prove himself…or lose his magical hat!

Starring alongside Hader are Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, and Paula Pell, and featuring Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang, and Tituss Burgess.

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's first full-length feature film, The Cat in the Hat, comes to theaters and IMAX® across North America on November 6, 2026. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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