Alien: Earth Offers More USCSS Maginot Clips; SXSW 2025 Highlights

Along with more USCSS Maginot transmission clips, FX Networks released a look at highlights from the Alien: Earth SXSW immersive experience.

FX Networks and Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar)-starring Alien: Earth made quite the impression on SXSW this year – or maybe impact is a better word. Over the weekend, folks took part in a hugely immersive experience titled "The Wreckage," a chance for them to learn more about the upcoming series, snag some exclusive merch, and grab some photo opps. Now, FX Networks is passing along its own highlight video of what went down (and maybe some clues to what's to come). In addition, we also have three more "transmission" clips from FX Networks to add to the previous two.

From the moment fans step inside, they will find interactive elements and pulse-pounding thrills that bring the series to life. Visitors will be scanned for alien parasites before receiving credentials and instructions, embarking them on an exploratory mission through the ship wreckage, where they will have the chance to get up close and personal with alien specimens. But beware—not all creatures survived the crash intact; a containment breach has occurred, and hidden dangers lurk within. Here's a look at what FX Networks had to share from this weekend's SXSW experience:

Previously shared by Bloody Disgusting, FX Networks began posting a series of "transmission clips" from the USCSS Maginot, introducing us to some of the crew, an adorably smart cat, and some very interesting sites (and scenarios) that are just begging to be picked over for clues. Here's the full rundown of the five clips that were released:

And here's a look back at the FX Networks trailer that aired during the Oscars and was released the following day (including a look at Olyphant, who reportedly plays Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh), with Alien: Earth spotlighted at around the 00:40 mark:

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

