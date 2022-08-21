Alison Brie on G.L.O.W. Ending, Offers Brief Community Movie Update

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the fourth season of showrunners, writers & executive producers Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch and executive producers Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann & Mark Burley's Alison Brie & Betty Gilpin-starring G.L.O.W. was on track to happen. But that quickly changed (as you'll see in our recap below), leaving devoted fans left wondering what happened to Brie's Ruth and their other squared-circle favorites. During a recent interview with Decider to promote her film Spin Me Round, Brie discussed her feelings about the Netflix series ending as well as a quick update on how Community is coming along with their mission of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie.

On Missing "G.L.O.W.": "It's the great heartbreak of my career. But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it – maybe more than anything I've worked on! – and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show."

On Learning Season 4 Wasn't Happening After All: "Yeah, it was surprising! But it was sort of eclipsed by the shock of everything that was happening globally. [Laughs] You know, so in a way, it was almost like it put things in perspective."

On "Community" Movie Rumblings: "It's in talks! But I don't have any updates, so… Fingers crossed! [Laughs]" / "Well, let's hope [the rom-com] is the Community movie!" (in response to learning that the online community wants Brie and Community co-star Joel McHale to star in a romantic comedy together).

"COVID has killed actual humans. It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW," said Flahive and Mensch in a statement to Deadline Hollywood. "We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone. There's a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We'll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job," ending their note to fans with a plea, "Register to vote. And please vote."

The series was three weeks into filming the fourth season when production was initially shut down due to the pandemic, having completed the first episode and started production on the second episode. Reports are that a combination of difficulties getting the production back up and running in Los Angeles along with the cost of keeping the cast's contracts active and an expected 2022 debut put the streaming service in the position to pull the plug for good (though all of the series' regulars have been paid in full for the fourth season). "We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," said a Netflix spokesperson to Deadline Hollywood. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world."

Netflix's GLOW starred Brie, Gilpin Marc Maron, Geena Davis, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Gayle Rankin, Sunita Mani, Rebekka Johnson, Kimmy Gatewood, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Ellen Wong, Jackie Tohn, Marianna Palka, and Kia Stevens. Flahive and Mensch executive produced alongside Hermann, Kohan, and Burley.