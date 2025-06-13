Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter E05 Exclusive: Charlie to the Rescue

Charlie makes the save (but there's a twist) in our exclusive clip from TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter E05: "And the Memory Crystal."

We know what you're thinking. You're surprised to see us drop a look at the next episode of TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter. But the fine folks who help make sure that the word gets out about one of this year's most fun and adventurous series were kind enough to grace us with an exclusive sneak preview at this Monday's episode, S01E05: "And the Memory Crystal." What follows is a look at the official overview and image gallery for the June 16th chapter, and then there's the matter of that clip. We're not going to spoil what you're about to see, but if you're looking for more badass action from Charlie (Jessica Green), then you're definitely in luck. Also, make sure to watch all the way through because a big twist hits at the very end that pretty much tells us the challenges the team will be facing this go-around.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter E05: "And the Memory Crystal" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 5: "And the Memory Crystal" – The team goes to a college campus with a world-class observatory to discover who is using the Crystal of Dr. John Dee to steal people's memories, in order to own the future. Written by Gary Rosen and directed by Milan Konjević.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!