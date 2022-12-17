Altered Carbon: Jay Prychidny on Netflix Series Needing Another Season

Editor and producer Jay Prychidny has been a part of some serious sci-fi & fantasy franchises, with Orphan Black, Into the Badlands, The Alienist, Killjoys, and Snowpiercer. While promoting his latest series Wednesday, which has become one of the most critically acclaimed & most watched series for Netflix, he spoke to Bleeding Cool about his part in another popular franchise for the streamer, Altered Carbon, and how he feels the series could have continued beyond the second season following its cancelation in 2020. Created by Laeta Kalogridis, the cyberpunk series is set in the future where consciousness is digitized and stored, with the focus on Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned investigator who is released from prison to solve a murder. The role is played by different actors, with Will Yun Lee as Kovacs Prime and Joel Kinnaman (season one) & Anthony Mackie (season two) as alternate sleeves/bodies.

How 'Altered Carbon' Could Have Tied Loose Ends

Bleeding Cool: How did you feel about 'Altered Carbon' Prematurely ending after two seasons?

Prychidny: That was sad to me for sure. We should have done at least one more [season]. One more would have been perfect. We would have gotten three sleeves for Kovacs. We would have gotten the third sleeve [in season three]. That was a real shame because we really could have just wrapped up that whole thing with one more season. It's always heartbreaking when you put all that work into something, and you don't get to finish the story.

'Sense8' got a movie…

I know [laughs], and the ratings were good from everything I heard. Lots of people watched the second season. The ratings were held on really strongly. So it was a real shame they didn't decide to continue.

Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane, is available to stream on Netflix.