Snowpiercer Producer Jay Prychidny on Final Season, Franchise's Future

Jay Prychidny might just be one of the busiest people in Hollywood as an editor and producer on several high-profile projects under his belt, including Orphan Black, Altered Carbon, Into the Badlands, The Alienist, and the upcoming Scream 6. While promoting his latest series on Netflix's Wednesday, he spoke with Bleeding Cool previewing the fourth and final season of TNT's Snowpiercer and how it could expand in the future.

Snowpiercer Season 4: A Brave New World

Bleeding Cool: What's your role been 'Snowpiercer' entering the final season?

Prychidny: As a producer on the fourth and final season, I've been helping supervise the editing, music, sound, and creative post-production aspects. I haven't been editing on season four because I was working on 'Wednesday' and now I'm working on 'Scream [6]', but I've still been involved in 'Snowpiercer' from a producing angle.

What could we look forward to entering into the final season?

It was such a great cliffhanger at the end of season three. All of us who kind of worked on this show, it's hard to do a show on a train for three years [laughs]. There's always been this desire from people who work on the show to find ways to get off the train. That's been the exciting thing about the final season is at the end of season three, they get off the train. It's teased they're going to live in this warm pocket they've found. That's been the exciting thing about season four is getting this whole other layer to the show, which is the colonization that happens off the train. There are still lots of train stories. There are other new locations, and season four is different in that there's now a show taking place over multiple locations, not just New Eden but other new places as well. It's a different feel and setting to the show, that's for sure. It's exciting to see these familiar characters in entirely new ways. Hopefully, the audiences like it, too.

Given the developments, has there been talk about maybe a spinoff?

I don't really know the details of that, but certainly, it's an IP that people are really interested in. There's really so much potential, and I love metaphorical storytelling, and there's definitely been interest in exploring. The studio has entertained that as a possibility as a way to take the IP in a new direction. In terms of specific ideas or whatever, I don't know what those would be, but I know people are thinking about it. There's so much potential and so many different kinds of stories you can tell that is reflective of our society in really meaningful ways.

TNT's Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Summer, Alison Wright, Lena Hall, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Sam Otto, Sheila Vand, Roberto Urbina, and Mike O'Malley, and returns in 2023.