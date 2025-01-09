Posted in: ABC, FX, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: New Crossover Image Gallery Released

ABC released a huge new image gallery from the crossover event between FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC's Abbott Elementary.

What better way to celebrate "The Greatest Moment in Television History" than with a huge new image gallery for the big crossover event between FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC's Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis-starring Abbott Elementary. In addition, we've also included a look back at our real-time thoughts on S04E09: "Volunteers" and why it worked so well. But first…

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Abbott Elementary Real-Time Thoughts

Okay, so let's kick things off with a "who's who" look at our major players tonight:

FXX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Rob McElhenney (Ronald "Mac" McDonald), Charlie Day (Charlie Kelly), Glenn Howerton (Dennis Reynolds), Kaitlin Olson ("Sweet" Dee Reynolds), and Danny DeVito (Frank Reynolds)

ABC's "Abbott Elementary": Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues), Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie), Janelle James (Ava Coleman), Lisa Ann Walter (Melissa Schemmenti), Chris Perfetti (Jacob Hill), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara Howard), and William Stanford Davis (Mr. Johnson)

Heading into tonight's crossover, we were treated to two sneak peek clips. In the first, Janine and Dee had a surprising bonding moment in the classroom. Following that, we got some more backstory on why Dennis doesn't seem to be around too much – it turns out he's not comfortable being filmed for the documentary ("I know quite a bit about filming and consent…") so he plans on staying behind the camera.

Having to sit through even one minute of a Tim Allen sitcom proves how much I love "Always Sunny" and Abbott Elementary.

"I'm eating her ass" – Melissa (even in the context of "Goldilocks and The Three Bears" – wow!)

Melissa knows The "Always Sunny" Gang from a fight at a Philadelphia Eagles game – perfect!

Frank and Mr. Johnson are not getting off to a good start – sorry, Greg (and your garden). This raccoon problem is going to get ugly…

"I don't think they have backgrounds in education. I don't think they have education" – Jacob, who got to experience firsthand from Charlie's robot-themed retelling of history.

THE BIG REVEAL! Melissa knows them from Paddy's – and not in a good way. The Gang is burning off community service for dumping a whole lot of babyoil, Paddy's t-shirts, and a cyber-truck in the Schuylkill River

How anyone could doubt for a second that the two shows couldn't play well together is insane – this is flowing perfectly!

Janine is the only one defending The Gang staying – the rest want the "criminals" gone. But Janine makes a great case – and Ava can't resist free labor.

UH-OH!!! So Dee is hitting on Greg – in Janine's classroom. This is not going to go well… and now, Dee sees it as a competition and Janine has suddenly "seen the light" when it comes to kicking The Gang out of the school.

Awww… the AE crew realized that Charlie can't read and Barbara is trying to reach out to him. Those were actually some pretty sweet moments.

How telling is it that Mac could've been vice-principal but chose to be Ava's lackey instead? Ava became Mac's "Dennis." It's only fitting that Mac doing the right thing would be the wrong thing – and then end up being the right thing for The Gang.

WOW! We almost got a Janine/Dee smackdown – with even Janine dropping some "bird" bombs before Greg stepped in.

Of course, Frank got caught in Mr. Johnson's trap that was meant for the raccoon because he couldn't resist the spiced compost.

GAME-CHANGER: Okay – were we the only ones who got "the feels" when Charlie graduated with a kindergarten-level reading degree?

Okay, so when's the next episode?!? We need to see how this all happened… stay tuned!

Definitely worth staying through the end credits, as The Gang offers its own spin on the week… and Charlie reveals that the high school is haunted (LOL).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!