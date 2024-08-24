Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV, YouTube | Tagged: always sunny, iasip, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Matchbox 20, rob thomas

Always Sunny: Rob Thomas Talks "Erotic Life" & Working with Sinbad

Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas on filming It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S04E09: "Dennis Reynolds: An Erotic Life," working with Sinbad & more.

With all of the Season 17 good news we've been getting lately, we're taking a break from the updates for a look back at a classic episode of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In October 2008's S04E09: "Dennis Reynolds: An Erotic Life" (directed by Fred Savage and written by Howerton, Scott Marder, and Rob Rosell), Charlie (Day) and Dee (Olson) take a chance to see how the other one lives. While that's going on, Dennis (Howerton) tries to get his "memoir" of sexual exploits published – only to find himself in a rehab center being preyed upon by… Matchbox 20 frontman Rob Thomas and comedian/actor Sinbad. Well, kinda…

Speaking with Vulture for an extensive interview regarding the fourth season episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Thomas discusses everything from what it was like hanging out with the show's crew for the first time to whether he still gets recognized for this guest-starring role. The following two highlights include how he reacted when he first received his lines ("… immediately, terror") and how he found having Sinbad as his on-scene partner to be a major tension-reliever. And, yes… those bathrobes were meant to be an homage to the McPoyles.

"A messenger with a physical copy brought just my parts, so I didn't really get a sense of what the rest of the storyline was — which was even odder because you're coming into this erotic legacy but with no framing or reference for it. But for me, it was all about seeing the words and then, immediately, terror. How am I going to do this? It's not my milieu. It's not what I do," Thomas shared about his initial reaction to seeing his portion of the script. "I don't know if you've ever seen a Matchbox Twenty video, but I have one move, and that move is "I just saw something in the distance, and I don't know what it is," and it goes like this. [Squints, slides his body to the right, and leans forward and squints more.] I spent so much time alone just hearing my voice vocalize these lines and trying to find ways to do them without overdoing them."

But for Thomas, having a professional comedian and comedic actor like Sinbad by his side made the experience easier. "That was fucking awesome. If anything, that alleviates a little bit of pressure because he's a seasoned comedic veteran but also not a part of their world. They're all part of a fraternity that I'm not a part of, and Sinbad knows what he's doing, but he's also an outsider in this situation. And the way it was scripted, so much of the heavy lifting, the big energy, was on Sinbad," Thomas explained.

Still, Thomas did have some thoughts on how he wanted to look – and who he wanted to look like. "My only ask for the show was if I could, I wanted to be like a McPoyle. I want to be in my robe, and I want to look completely fucked up, and I want to look like I've been either on a bender or I haven't had crack in ten days, and I'm really jonesing for it. They let that happen. Getting to put that shit in your eyes that just makes them go all blood red, that was very fun."

