The First Descendant Celebrates Its First Anniversary

The First Descendant held a special event last night, as Descendant Fest 2025 revealed a number of new items coming to the title

Season 3: Breakthrough launches August 7, introducing Axion Plains, Hover Bike, and Colossus Field Raid.

NieR: Automata crossover brings 2B and A2 as playable Descendants with exclusive skins and animations.

Special events, Spotify collaboration, and new player boost programs offer rewards and easier game entry.

Late in the wee hours of the morning, Nexon held a special anniversary event for The First Descendant, as they revealed a number of items during Descendant Fest 2025. The team confirmed the looter-shooter will be getting a ton of new additions for Season 3: Breakthrough, now confirmed for launch on August 7, as well as details on the new crossover with NieR: Automata. We have the developer notes below, along with the full livestream presentation here for you to check out.

The First Descendant – Descendant Fest 2025

New details for the highly anticipated Season 3: Breakthrough update were revealed during Descendant Fest 2025, including a look at the massive Axion Plains field, the Hover Bike vehicle, the Colossus Field Raid, the new Descendant Nell, and the NieR: Automata crossover. Axion is a vast new field that serves as the main stage for the Breakthrough update. In this expansive area, players can engage in large-scale battles, explore new dungeon,s and more. The Colossus Field Raid is a new eight-player activity featuring a powerful boss, the Wall Crasher, a slow-moving but devastating enemy that unleashes shockwaves, wide-range strikes and AoE attacks. Players will need to strategically form teams using diverse Descendants to take it down.

Additionally, to navigate Axion's open terrain, players can ride the new Hover Bike, offering greater speed and freedom in exploration. The update also introduces a new Descendant, Nell, who uses telekinetic abilities to mark enemies, deal enhanced damage to marked targets and support allies with shields and buffs. Depending on her build, Nell can excel in both offensive and support roles. Moreover, the dev team showcased the first collaborative crossover, featuring NieR: Automata's iconic protagonists 2B and A2, who lend their likenesses and animations to the roster of playable Descendants. These powerful androids were built for warfare against machine lifeforms, and their stunning skins, animations, and decorations can be seen within The First Descendant's game world in an all-new collaboration trailer.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, The First Descendant is collaborating with Spotify to bring players a special celebration. The First Descendant's original soundtrack will be available on Spotify and other major streaming services. Players who log in to the game after the July 3 update will receive a special Spotify Name Card and two new Paints. Additionally, exclusive first anniversary merchandise and in-game items will be offered through the 'Grab the Breakthrough' event on the game's official website. Starting Thursday, July 24, players can jump into the Season 3: Breakthrough demo, where they'll be able to play as Nell, face off against the Legion of Breach and the Wall Crasher and experience the thrill of riding the Hover Bike across the vast field of Axion. As a condensed gameplay experience, the demo offers an exciting teaser into the action and excitement of the upcoming season.

Also, to support new and returning players, The First Descendant will launch a limited-time Descendant Boost Up and Descendant Boost Path event starting August 7. The Descendant Boost Up event allows players to skip early-game content and begin directly in the mid-game Sigma Sector on Hard mode, with appropriate settings and gear provided. The Descendant Boost Path offers a step-by-step guide to help players quickly adapt to key systems and develop their Descendants. Designed to lower the entry barrier and encourage co-op play, this event ensures that both new and veteran players enjoy the latest content together.

