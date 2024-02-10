Posted in: FX, Hulu, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: always sunny, Charlie Day, FXX, hulu, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: The Gang Celebrates Charlie Day's Birthday (VIDEO)

Check out how It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney Glenn Howerton & Kaitlin Olson wished Charlie Day a happy birthday.

It's been close to a month since we last checked in with FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia – and it was an update that we had been waiting sixteen seasons for. As we're sure you're aware, The Gang from Paddy's has been running for 16 record-breaking seasons – and yet, they haven't received a single Emmy nomination. It was that very topic that The Gang addressed when they took the stage of the Emmy Awards last month to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (with Trevor Noah & The Daily Show taking top honors) in what felt like a sense of closure for a lot of fans who've been Paddy's patrons since the first season. But for this update, things get personal as we look back at how McElhenney, Howerton & Olson took to social media on Friday to pay their respective proper respects to Day for his birthday – here's a look:

"Let's all raise a glass to this absolute gem of a human, [Charlie Day] on his birthday. Thank you for always making me laugh. Thank you for always inspiring and encouraging me. Thank you for being my trustworthy and loyal friend. And most of all… thanks for letting me ride your coattails. I love you, buddy," Howerton wrote as the caption to his Instagram post:

"Happy birthday to the funniest guy in any room (who also happens to have the biggest heart.) No one makes you break more than you, and I respect that immensely. ♥️♥️♥️" Olson shared, including a screencap of the two of them from S02E05: "Hundred Dollar Baby":

And here's a look back at The Always Sunny Podcast gang discussing the episode back in 2022:

"Happy 37th birthday, you beautiful son of a gun.," McElhenney wrote, sharing a look at what Charlie's online dating profile would've looked like in S05E05: "The Waitress Is Getting Married":

And here's a look back at that great moment from the episode, as Dennis (Howerton) and Mac (McElhenney) try to work with what Charlie has to offer them – which isn't a whole lot:

