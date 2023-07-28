Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: always sunny, bloopers, FXX, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: The Gang Helps Us Drown Our Strike Sorrows In Bloopers

Here's how The Gang from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is able to make the move from bloopers to what makes it to our screens.

If you're a fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then you're probably like us in believing that the AMPTP needs to get their asses back to the negotiating table and cut a good deal for SAG-AFTRA & WGA. Because right now, it looks like S16E08: "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day" (directed by Heath Cullens and written by Ross Maloney) will be the last we'll be seeing of The Gang for some time. And that includes the record-breaking greatest sitcom ever on television, the equally amazing The Always Sunny Podcast (with writer/director Megan Ganz), and the additional projects that The Gang is involved in (like McElhenney's Mythic Quest for Apple TV+ and Olson's Hacks for Max). And that's not a good thing. Especially because we all know that the studios need to suck it up, own up to the fact that most of them got into this mess by trying to be Netflix, and realize that you can easily afford to give the actors, writers, and others their fair shares. But for now, we have past seasons to watch again, along with a good amount of podcast episodes to accompany the earlier runs.

But let's not forget that FX Networks has been doing a pretty great job with the show's social media accounts as well as the compilation videos that are populating its YouTube Channel. So in the interest of offering a "Strike Survival Guide," we're going to be offering weekly lifelines to help keep your minds off the wait. First up…. as much as we dig the blooper compilations that were released in the past, we have a warm place in our cold, cold hearts for the "Bloopers vs. Actual Scene" series that FX Networks has been dropping. Now, we have an updated rundown on what's been released so far (including three recent editions) – focusing on Seasons 2-5, 7-8, and 10-13:

