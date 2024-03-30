Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman

DC Studios: Some Folks Still Don't Know What James Gunn Oversees

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn debunked another casting rumor - only to be told he CAN'T debunk DC Studios rumors? Yeah, it's a little weird...

Article Summary James Gunn tackles rumors and confirms control over DC Studios projects.

DC Studios won't greenlight films without a finished script, emphasizing quality.

Exception made for 'Joker 2' as it was already in production upon Gunn & Peter Safran's arrival.

Flashback: Gunn announces 'Superman' film, reflecting on its meaningful personal connection.

Okay, now this is just silly. More than that, it makes a whole lot of us look bad. If you're reading this then you know that DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn is one of those creative types who not only appreciates the importance of having a strong social media presence but also actively engages with the fans – and the haters. Along the way, Gunn hasn't minced words when it comes to confirming or knocking down rumors – and when you're responsible for creating a New DCU, there's a whole ton of rumors rumbling around 24/7.

So when Gunn was asked about a website's report that Boyd Holbrook (Netflix's The Sandman) had been cast as Harvey Dent for Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II, we weren't surprised when he responded that it was "fake" – especially considering DC Studios' philosophy when it comes to green-lighting projects and casting roles. "We won't greenlight a film until we have a finished script we're happy with, and, in general, we won't cast a film until the script is finished. This is why some projects are moving faster than anticipated and others more slowly. It's always gonna be quality first, no matter what," Gunn shared. But then things got weird…

Someone on the original reporting website's social media account responded to Gunn's killing the Holbrook casting rumor by saying that "Gunn can't debunk something he has no control over." Well, it didn't take long for it to become clear that someone needed to be reminded of what DC Studios oversees – and Gunn did just that. "Bullshit. All new DC films are under DC Studios," Gunn posted – adding in a later response that Todd Phillips' Joker 2 ("Joker: Folie à Deux") isn't included under their umbrella because "that was in production when we arrived."

Superman: A Look Back at The Journey So Far…

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday," Gunn wrote as the caption to his post presenting the famous "S" on his Superman's costume, before confirming the change in the film's title. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

Here's a look back at a screencap of Gunn's Threads post sharing a group shot of the cast (and with Nicholas Hoult definitely in Lex Luthor mode) from the table read:

"After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day." Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post showing off the team:

DC Studios' James Gunn Makes The Announcement…

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

