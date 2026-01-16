Posted in: MGM Television, TV | Tagged: American Classic

American Classic: New Kevin Kline, Laura Linney Dramedy Previewed

MGM+ released a look at Kevin Kline and Laura Linney-starring American Classic, a series about a theatre family who are all about the drama.

MGM+ shared a first look at the heartfelt comedy series American Classic starring Academy Award-winner Kevin Kline, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actress Laura Linney, and SAG Award-nominated Jon Tenney, about a family full of drama, co-created by Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin. From FIFTH SEASON with Mar-Key Pictures and Likely Story producing and Anonymous Content, American Classic will premiere Sunday, March 1st, 2026, with the first two episodes, followed by a weekly release leading into the season finale on Sunday, April 12th, 2026.

American Classic tells the story of Broadway star Richard Bean, who suffers a spectacular public meltdown and returns home to the family theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance. Once there, his extreme behavior sets off a series of crises among those closest to him: his ex-girlfriend (now the town's mayor) married to his brother, his brother himself, and his beloved niece who dreams of a life in the theater. As old loves resurface and buried secrets emerge, Richard must confront the consequences of his past actions and the family and town he left behind for fame and glamour. Each season follows a different Richard Bean production that will reflect the stories unfolding in the lovable but flawed Bean family and the transformative power of making art.

Tony Award-, Golden Globe Award-, and Emmy Award-winning actor Tony Shalhoub joins the series as Alvy, Richard's (Kevin Kline) longtime New York agent and possibly his only friend. Additionally, Tony Award-winners Aaron Tveit and Stephen Spinella join an acclaimed cast. Spinella will portray Xander, a highly influential theatre critic who was once a fan of Richard, but has now become a thorn in his side, panning one performance after another. He has become one with the critical voice in Richard's head, and Richard hates him for it. Tveit will play Troy, who is Xander's handsome, younger partner, and is fiercely protective of Xander. Additional cast members include Tony Award-winners Len Cariou, Jane Alexander, Jessica Hecht, as well as Nell Verlaque, Billy Carter, Elise Kibler, Ajay Friese, and Mark Linn-Baker.

Hoffman, Martin, and Ellen Fairey serve as executive producers alongside non-writing EPs Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, Miriam Mintz, Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, and Jon Tenney. Garrett Kemble, Kevin Cotter, Todd Sharp, and Jill Arthur also EP. David Levine is a Co-Executive Producer.

