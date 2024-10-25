Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, TBS, TV | Tagged: american dad, seth macfarlane

American Dad! Greatest Hits Arrives Just in Time for TBS Return

With the hit animated series returning to TBS on October 28th, Hollywood Records has released American Dad!: Greatest Hits on digital.

With new episodes dropping next Monday, now seems as good of a time as any to enjoy the iconic songs that helped make the long-running animated series the hit that it's been for TBS and series creators Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman. That's right, Hollywood Records has officially released American Dad!: Greatest Hits on digital platforms – including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music – and we've got the complete rundown of what you can expect (including a special track from The Weeknd).

Good Morning U.S.A. (Main Title Theme) * Girl You Need a Shot (of B12) We're Red & We're Gay Hot Enough Good, No Great Job When I Was His Alien El Perro (Cilantro's Song) Guppy Love I Want a Wife Hungunder Bad, Bad Boy Stelio Kontos Theme The Weeknd's Dark Secret Ollie North Top of the Steve Theme Mail Song Zooka Sharks Rap When I Dress My Body Daddy's Gone

American Dad: A Look at What's Ahead

With the hit animated series set to start dropping new episodes beginning Monday, October 28th at 10 pm ET/PT, we got a better sense of what we can expect this month. The Smiths are overjoyed when the Langley Falls boardwalk reopens – but see their dreams of climbing Mount Everest turn into a nightmare. Meanwhile, Roger is struck with a mysterious illness, Klaus contends with an imposter, and so much more. In terms of guest stars, we can expect to hear the voices of Charles Barkley, Michael Imperioli, Leslie Jones, Joel McHale, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Neal McDonough, and both Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick.

In the images and previews that were previously released, we got a sense of some of the season's storylines – including one that sees Roger and Stan (both Seth MacFarlane) needing to join bodies to recover from a train accident. In another episode, Rogu (Dee Bradley Baker) is dealing with a potentially fatal illness – so guess which family decides to pretend that they're doctors to save him? Also, viewers can look forward to a Christmas episode (we're guessing that this one would be a Santa Claus-free holiday episode if the tradition of trading off years continues) as well as… another Klaus rap. Yup, you read that correctly. While you're processing that, make sure to note one of the images, in particular – it appears we're also getting an "old-timey" animated episode.

TBS's American Dad! stars Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jeff Fischer. Stemming from 20th Television Animation, the animated series was created by MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman and is executive produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle – along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

