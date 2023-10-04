Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, hulu, preview, season 3, teaser

American Horror Stories: Hulu's Season 3 Teaser Really Creeps Us Out

With the four-episode "Huluween" event hitting Hulu on October 26th, here's an official teaser for American Horror Stories Season 3.

Look, we get it. You're getting caught up in "Part One" of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne-starring AHS: Delicate just in time for the twelfth season to take its "long winter's nap" before "Part Two" kicks off. But there's no reason to feel down – not when Hulu has a four-episode "Huluween" treat waiting for you later this month. That's when Hulu's spinoff from FX's long-running horror anthology series delivers a ton of deadly tricks and some very bloody treats, with American Horror Stories Season 3 set to help the streamer celebrate the "Huluween" season. To help set the mood, we have a look at an official teaser that does a nice job of setting just the right creepy mood…

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look at an official teaser for the four-episode "Huluween" event – followed by a look at the overviews for the four episodes and the "Huluween" teaser released earlier this week offering a couple of quick preview moments:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

And here's a look back at the teaser from Hulu that was released on Tuesday – one that also includes looks at Goosebumps, Hellraiser, No One Will Save You, and It Chapter Two:

