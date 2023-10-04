Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: , , , ,

American Horror Stories: Hulu's Season 3 Teaser Really Creeps Us Out

With the four-episode "Huluween" event hitting Hulu on October 26th, here's an official teaser for American Horror Stories Season 3.

Published
by
|
Comments

Look, we get it. You're getting caught up in "Part One" of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne-starring AHS: Delicate just in time for the twelfth season to take its "long winter's nap" before "Part Two" kicks off. But there's no reason to feel down – not when Hulu has a four-episode "Huluween" treat waiting for you later this month. That's when Hulu's spinoff from FX's long-running horror anthology series delivers a ton of deadly tricks and some very bloody treats, with American Horror Stories Season 3 set to help the streamer celebrate the "Huluween" season. To help set the mood, we have a look at an official teaser that does a nice job of setting just the right creepy mood…

american horror stories
Image: FX Networks

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look at an official teaser for the four-episode "Huluween" event – followed by a look at the overviews for the four episodes and the "Huluween" teaser released earlier this week offering a couple of quick preview moments:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

american horror stories
Image: FX Networks/Hulu

And here's a look back at the teaser from Hulu that was released on Tuesday – one that also includes looks at Goosebumps, Hellraiser, No One Will Save You, and It Chapter Two:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.