Bluey Fans Get Their Fix This Summer with Disney+/Jr. "Minisodes"

Beginning in July, Disney and creator Joe Brumm roll out 20 one-to-three-minute shorts on Disney+ and Disney Jr. entitled Bluey Minisodes.

Did you really think that Disney and creator Joe Brumm were going to let fans go the whole summer without getting their Bluey fix? Beginning this July, fans will be getting their animated adventures in 20 one-to-three-minute shorts on Disney+ and Disney Jr. Produced by Ludo Studios, these all-new Bluey Minisodes will spotlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of the animated global phenomenon. Here's a look at the official key art that was released – with more details coming soon!

Though aimed at preschool viewers, the animated series has become a kind of "soap opera" for a lot of folks well above the age of being called a "preschooler" – but even global domination on an unprecedented level isn't enough to get past Disney standards & practices – which is why S02E13: "Dad Baby" never made it onto the streaming service. But if you think the animated powerhouse didn't have a way to work around "The Mouse," then you just don't know Bluey.

In the episode, Bandit shows his kids Bluey & Bingo a use for their old baby harness – leading to a moment when Bandit finds himself facing the harsh (and painful) truths of how going into labor feels. It's a seven-minute episode so we're keeping things vague because it's really worth watching – handled expertly once again by Brumm and the team. If you watch Bluey outside of Disney+, then you should've been able to check out the episode. But if you subscribe to "The Mouse's" streamer, the episode is still missing. Was the visual of Bandit "going into labor" too much for Disney's standards regarding programming for preschoolers? Possibly – but the folks over at Bluey have fixed the situation by making the episode available online – and we have it waiting for you below:

Created and written by Brumm, the animated series spotlights Bluey – a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum (Chilli), Dad (Bandit), and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways – bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun. Jointly commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand & China) across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

