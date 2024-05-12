Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Razer Cortex

Razer Cortex Adds Several New Add-Ons To Enhance Its Experience

Razer has opened up a new series of upgrades for Razer Cortex with Add-Ons, providing users with a chance to enhance the program.

Article Summary Razer Cortex updates with Add-Ons, enhancing gaming with tailored tools.

Optimize performance, share highlights, and access unique gaming plugins.

Launch begins with five partners including Buff.game and Voicemod.net.

Selected apps align with Razer's standards for quality and innovation.

Razer revealed that it recently updated the Razer Cortex with Add-Ons, giving users a chance to enhance the system with programs they want. The shorthand to this is that, much like extensions for browsers, these Add-Ons operate in Cortex and provide you with essential tools directed at how you game. They include having AI, adding a social hub, and unlocking content and rewards from the company, if that's the kind of things you're into. We have more details about Add-Ons below from the company.

Razer Cortex: Add-Ons

Cortex: Add-Ons is your one-stop destination for all your gaming plug-in needs. We understand that gaming is not one-size-fits-all, which is why we're bringing you a platform that caters to your individual needs. Whether it's optimizing your performance, sharing your gaming highlights, or enriching your gaming sessions with unique tools, we've got you covered. Razer Cortex is already used by millions, to boost PC performance when gaming. This new feature is designed to connect gamers with essential tools to amp-up their gaming even more. Directly within the Cortex PC app, Add-Ons offers a marketplace for PC game add-ons, tailored to enhance your gaming sessions and help you stay ahead of the competition.

We believe in personalizing your gaming experience to fit your style, and with Cortex: Add-Ons, we're making this a reality. Whatever your game, we've got the add-ons. We've launched this feature with five incredible partners to start and will be adding more in the coming weeks:

Buff.game: Earn real-life rewards by just playing your favorite games.

Voicemod.net: Adds a new layer of immersion with real-time voice changing and custom sound effects for every game and form of communication.

Powder.gg: AI powered gameplay clipping and sharing tool designed for streamers and gamers.

Epal.gg: A social hub for gamers around the world to team up, make friends, and have fun. Find your match to game or just chill.

Forged.gg: Unlock in-game content from Forge's partner games like cosmetics, item/character unlocks, virtual currency, and early beta access by playing games.

Each application has been carefully selected to ensure it meets the high standards of quality and innovation synonymous with Razer products.

