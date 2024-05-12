Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, suicide squad

Amanda Waller & Absolute Power In Suicide Squad/Action Comics Spoilers

Suicide Squad: Dream Team #3 follows on from Absolute Power Free Comic Book Day, and Amanda Waller's home base island nation of Gamorra.

Article Summary Amanda Waller uses Gamorra as her base in Suicide Squad: Dream Team #3.

"Absolute Power" showcases Waller obtaining superpowers on Earth.

Waller targets Brainiac's powers while dealing with Zur-En-Arrh.

Superman loses his speed as Waller's grip on power tightens.

This week sees Suicide Squad: Dream Team #3 by Nicole Maines, Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira follows on from Absolute Power Free Comic Book Day, in which we learned that Amanda Waller's home base is the island nation of Gamorra.

And that Dream Team is basically all about how she got it. Asn well as having Dreamer say the words.

"Absolute Power", the name of what Amanda Waller has, and especially when she manages to capture and steal the powers of every super individual on the planet Earth. And how is she doing that? Action Comics #1065 by Joshua Williamson and Rafa Sandoval, also out this Tuesday, lays that out for those who weren't paying attention.

Brainiac has been targeting more planets than Earth with his Czarnian army, and stealing powers from inhabitants, not just Earth.

And as seen during Free Comic Book Day, it is Brainiac's absorption abilities that are desired by Amanda Waller, also playing off during the end of that title.

And that's who she does another deal with… to follow up with her deal with Zur-En-Arrh, for his own purposes.

And in the upcoming Absolute Power, it seems that she is rather successful…

… as a certain someone is no longer faster than a speeding bullet.

Bye bye Superman…

ACTION COMICS #1065 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL (HOUSE OF BRAINIAC)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART THREE Superman and Lobo have their hands full with Brainiac's Lobo army, so it's up to Supergirl and Conner Kent to stop Brainiac himself! It's an impossible battle, but they are joined by some unexpected and deadly allies!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/14/2024

SUICIDE SQUAD DREAM TEAM #3 (OF 4) CVR A EDDY BARROWS & EBER FERREIRA

(W) Nicole Maines (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

No one just gets out from under the thumb of Amanda Waller, and it's looking like Dreamer is no exception! But a surprise pair of allies decide to risk it all and play hero, helping Dreamer escape Waller's clutches…now they just have to escape the plane they're stuck in and prevent a bloody assault on Gamorra. Should be easy, right?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/14/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!