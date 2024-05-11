Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who Releases Episode Trailer for Steven Moffat-Written "BOOM"

Here's the trailer for Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson's Steven Moffat-written Ep. 3, "BOOM."

After the final credits rolled on "Space Babies" and "The Devil's Chord," it was pretty clear that Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) weren't wasting any time laying down some very interesting storyline threads that could have a major impact on the Doctor Who Series 14/Season 1 finale (which Davies has already teased as being pretty epic). That brings us to the trailer for the eagerly-anticipated Steven Moffat-written & Julie Anne Robinson-directed "BOOM."

Caught in the middle of a devastating war on Kastarion 3, the Doctor is trapped when he steps on a landmine. Can he save himself and Ruby, plus the entire planet… without moving? We're going to find out on May 17th on Disney+ and and May 18th on BBC iPlayer and BBC One – here's a look:

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!