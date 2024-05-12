Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: anime, anime expo, Delicious in Dungeon, manga, Ryoko Kui, Yen Press

Delicious in Dungeon Creator Ryoko Kui is Guest of Honor at Anime Expo

Delicious in Dungeon creator Kyoko Kui has been announced as the guest of honor at this year's Anime Expo to celebrate the hit manga

Article Summary Ryoko Kui, creator of Delicious in Dungeon, named Guest of Honor at Anime Expo.

Delicious in Dungeon gains popularity with its anime adaptation by Yen Press.

Ryoko Kui's first North American convention appearance set for Anime Expo 2024.

Exclusive Delicious in Dungeon merchandise available at Anime Expo's Yen Press booth.

Anime Expo that Ryoko Kui, the creator of the hit manga series Delicious in Dungeon, will be Guest of Honor this year. With unique and appealing art and a food-filled story that puts a fun spin on the fantasy genre, Delicious in Dungeon has been one of the most popular manga series from publisher Yen Press for years. Following the January 2024 release of the anime adaptation, Ryoko Kui's Delicious in Dungeon has become one of the most popular properties in the world of manga and anime.

Delicious in Dungeon was introduced to the English-speaking world by Yen Press in 2017, a time in which fantasy stories with a fresh spin on the genre were few and far between. In recent years, many similar works with fun interpretations of beloved fantasy tropes and concepts have been created, but Delicious in Dungeon has remained one of the most popular to date. The anime adaptation has brought its popularity to a new level, giving the series mainstream awareness among manga and anime fans as well as a crossover audience of Western fantasy and RPG fans.

Ryoko Kui made her manga debut in March 2011 with The Dragon's School Is on Top of the Mountain: A Collection by Ryoko Kui, published by East Press. In 2014, she achieved mainstream popularity through the series Delicious in Dungeon, serialized in Kadokawa's HARTA magazine. Delicious in Dungeon was released in English in 2017 by Yen Press, where it has become one of the publishing house's most popular series. The iconic manga is now complete at 14 volumes.

Anime Expo 2024 will mark Ryoko Kui's first visit to a North American convention. The many passionate fans of Delicious in Dungeon's colorful cast and eccentric twists on fantasy storytelling and RPGs will have an opportunity to meet the creator herself through signings facilitated by Anime Expo.

In honor of Ryoko Kui's visit to Anime Expo, Yen Press produced a special acrylic standee featuring the beloved cast of Delicious in Dungeon. This exclusive item will be on sale at the Yen Press booth at Anime Expo for the many fans of Ryoko Kui and her amazing manga series who are looking to take home a fun memento to commemorate the first North American visit of the iconic creator. Additional information on this exclusive offering will be announced on Yen Press's social media at a future date.

Anime Expo takes place in Los Angeles, California, from July 4 to 7. For more information, visit the official Anime Expo website.

