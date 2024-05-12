Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Runes of Magic

Runes Of Magic Receives new Shadows Over The Altar Update

Runes Of Magic has a brand new update out noew called Shadows Over The Alter, adding the new Timeless Dungeon 2 challenge.

New challenges, including the Mystic Altar (Hard), with seven bosses.

Content exclusive to players at level 100 with unlocked summit levels.

Rewards include loot drops, Mystic Chests, and Accessories of the Mystic.

Gameforge recently released a new update for Runes Of Magic, as players can experience a new challenge within the Shadows Over The Altar update. The crux of the content introduces the brand-new, tough endgame challenge Timeless Dungeon 2, which will test your abilities and everything you've learned throughout the game to overcome what lies within. Players will also see a bevy of new content and rewards for those who have met certain milestones, all of which has been added to test players. We have more details about the update for you below, as well as the latest trailer, as the content is now live in the free-to-play title.

Runes Of Magic – Shadows Over The Altar

Shadows over the Altar challenge beckons Runes of Magic players to well-trodden grounds of the age-old cult site, the Mystic Altar. Possessing an air of deceptive familiarity, this altered rendition promises an exhilarating test as past allies, ancient foes, and seven formidable bosses clash within the newly introduced instance, the Mystic Altar (Hard). With groups capped at a maximum of 12 players, the courageous adventurers of Runes of Magic must take up arms to banish the encroaching darkness. Blocking their path is the instance's new boss, Aukuda the Hero, accompanied by prior formidable bosses such as Razeela, Dorlos, and the Flaming Nightmare, all resurging with heightened strength at an endgame level of difficulty.

Exclusively for players who have reached level 100, unlocked summit levels, and who have fulfilled the "Knowledge of the Elders" quests from Shamar, this stands as one of the most challenging missions in Runes of Magic's 15-year history. Those who valiantly progress through The Mystic Altar instance will be richly rewarded. Each destroyed boss will drop loot, while Mystic Chests found throughout the dungeon can be exchanged with the adventurer Loric for Accessories of the Mystic!

