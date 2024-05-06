Posted in: CBS, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cbs, Jensen Ackles, preview, tracker

Tracker S01E12 "Off The Books" Promo: Jensen Ackles's Russell Arrives

Check out a brief preview of Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw in CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker Season 1 Episode 12: "Off the Books."

Late last month, we learned that Supernatural & The Boys star Jensen Ackles was joining Justin Hartley (NBC's This Is Us) on CBS's Tracker for a very special May 12th episode – in a very special role. Ackles has been cast as Russell Shaw, the estranged brother of Hartley's Colter Shaw – and in the overview for "Off the Books," it's clear that Russell needs his brother's help tracking down an old Army friend who's gone missing. Along with some social media posts from Ackles and Hartley, we were also treated to an official overview and preview images (both of which are waiting for you below). Now – with less than a week to go until the episode hits our screens – we're getting a new look at what we can expect with the promo trailer that aired after Sunday night's episode "Beyond the Campus Walls" (waiting for you above).

Tracker Season 1 Episode 12 "Off the Books": Colter (Justin Hartley) is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who's gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs, and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family's past. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by Clara Aranovich.

In the clip below, Hartley shares that they made the "perfect casting choice to play Russell (even though he was supposed to help Hartley with the video) – eventually turning the camera towards a smiling (and video game-playing) Ackles to seal the deal. "Thank you all for watching [Tracker]! We've got 4 more episodes coming your way before we start season 2. Wanted to share some fun news for all of you #tracker fans out there. Have fun," Hartley wrote as the caption to his video post. "I put that caution ⚠️ tape up for a reason. Me and Galaga can get messy. 🤕," Ackles wrote in response to Hartley's video confirming the casting news. "I had too much fun mixing it up with you, Hartley. Let's do it again."

Ackles posted in response, "Working with old pals never gets old. Good times [Justin Hartley] … thanks for the laughs, my brother. 😂 Let's do it again," Ackles wrote as the caption to his Instagram post this evening, including two behind-the-scenes images of him and Hartley. "Catch us on [Tracker] soon!!!"

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert, (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

