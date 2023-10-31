Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, fx networks, hulu, preview, season 3, trailer

American Horror Stories: New Hulu Trailers Will Haunt Your Halloween

Hulu's American Horror Stories released individual trailers for "Daphne," "Bestie," "Tapeworm," and "Organ" as part of the "Huluween" event.

Do we really need to tell you what today is? And do we really need to tell you just how Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's "American Horror Story" fits hand-in-(bloody) glove with your Halloween viewing line-up? But this year's about more than just binging on previous seasons of "Story" or "Stories" because Hulu has a special four-episode American Horror Stories "Huluween" event ready & waiting to haunt your Halloween night. Previously, we've shared overviews, key art, and an official series trailer for the four chapters – "Daphne," "Bestie," "Tapeworm," and "Organ." But for those of you looking for a better sense of what each individual episode has to offer, look no further than the following four individual episode trailers – a great way to see the different (sacrificial) offerings that the horror anthology spinoff is dropping into our candy bags.

American Horror Stories Season 3 "Huluween Event" Preview

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look at the official trailer for the four-episode "Huluween" event – followed by the episode overviews and corresponding episode trailer:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

But just in case you might need a little more convincing, here's a look at two recent teasers for the horrific Halloween escapade – with the newest episodes currently streaming (along with some other great Halloween treats):

