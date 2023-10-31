Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: , , , , ,

American Horror Stories: New Hulu Trailers Will Haunt Your Halloween

Hulu's American Horror Stories released individual trailers for "Daphne," "Bestie," "Tapeworm," and "Organ" as part of the "Huluween" event.

Published
by
|
Comments

Do we really need to tell you what today is? And do we really need to tell you just how Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's "American Horror Story" fits hand-in-(bloody) glove with your Halloween viewing line-up? But this year's about more than just binging on previous seasons of "Story" or "Stories" because Hulu has a special four-episode American Horror Stories "Huluween" event ready & waiting to haunt your Halloween night. Previously, we've shared overviews, key art, and an official series trailer for the four chapters – "Daphne," "Bestie," "Tapeworm," and "Organ." But for those of you looking for a better sense of what each individual episode has to offer, look no further than the following four individual episode trailers – a great way to see the different (sacrificial) offerings that the horror anthology spinoff is dropping into our candy bags.

american horror stories
Image: Hulu Screencap

American Horror Stories Season 3 "Huluween Event" Preview

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look at the official trailer for the four-episode "Huluween" event – followed by the episode overviews and corresponding episode trailer:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

But just in case you might need a little more convincing, here's a look at two recent teasers for the horrific Halloween escapade – with the newest episodes currently streaming (along with some other great Halloween treats):

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.