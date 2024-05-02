Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Marvel Studios, spider-man, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Christopher Daniel Barnes Addresses "Spider-Man '98" Buzz

Christopher Daniel Barnes thanks fans for the X-Men '97 reactions and believes a "Spider-Man '98" revival would be an "awesome venture."

Without diving too deep into spoilers – if you had a chance to check out what the deal was with Magneto at the end of "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 1" (directed by Chase Conley and written by Beau DeMayo & Anthony Sellitti), then you know that we saw at least one familiar face showing their reaction. Yup, we were treated to a guest appearance from Spider-Man – with series creator & writer DeMayo confirming that was Christopher Daniel Barnes's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler from 1994's Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Running for five seasons and 65 episodes, the animated series still maintains a strong following even after over 25 years – but having the character appear in the mega-popular animated series, knowing that it's part of a larger connected animated universe, has fans taking to social media to push for "Spider-Man '98." Earlier today, Barnes posted to thank the fans "for all of the positivity and support surrounding" the idea of a return series. Though he makes it clear that he hasn't been contacted by anyone and "currently have no connection to the 'X-Men 97' show," Barnes adds that he would "love to participate in such an awesome venture!"

"Hey everyone! I just wanted to say thanks for all of the positivity and support surrounding the idea of a "Spider-Man 98" revival!" shared Barnes (who also voiced Scarlet Spider/Ben Reilly &Spider-Carnage). "I'd obviously love to participate in such an awesome venture! Unfortunately, I haven't been contacted by anyone regarding this possibility, and I also currently have no connection to the 'X-Men 97' show 😕. But hey let's remember Stan Lee and remain 'True Believers'! Maybe I'll get that magical phone call, have to sign an NDA, and then go weirdly silent on the issue! Here's hoping!!!🤞🏻"

Hey everyone! I just wanted to say thanks for all of the positivity and support surrounding the idea of a "Spider-Man 98" revival! I'd obviously love to participate in such an awesome venture! Unfortunately I haven't been contacted by anyone regarding this possibility and I also… — Christopher Daniel Barnes (@cdb_stories) May 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Shortly after the seventh episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, DeMayo checked in on Twitter/X to assign some "homework" ahead of this week's start of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." DeMayo suggested that fans might want to rewatch Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10 of the original animated series – "One Man's Worth Parts 11 & 2" (directed by Larry Houston, with Part 1 written by Richard Mueller and Part 2 written by Gary Greenfield). Without giving too much away, let's just say that there's a lot of timey-wimey stuff in play that resulted from a time-travel assassination of Xavier back in 1959. Following that, DeMayo updated his "assignment list" with Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4: "Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2" (directed by Houston, with Part 1 written by Steven Melching & David McDermott and Part 2 written by Jeff Saylor), Season 5 Episode 4: "Descent" (directed by Houston and written by Melching & McDermott), and Season 1 Episode 13: "The Final Decision" (directed by Houston and written by Mark Edward Edens). Without spoilers, let's just say that they involve a whole lot more Magneto goodness for viewers – and more.

But DeMayo also had a comics reading assignment in mind: Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) #304 "Fatal Attractions: '…For What I Have Done" (written by Scott Lobdell, with art from Brandon Peterson, Chris Sprouse, Paul Smith, and Jae Lee), the issue that (spoiler-free) includes a lot of X-Men attending a funeral, Magneto and the Acolytes, The Master of Magnetism making his case (and offering a safe haven), and an X-Man jumping from Xavier's team to Magneto's cause.

