Dark Side of the Ring S05 Promo: Vince McMahon, WCW & "Black Saturday"

Evan Husney & Jason Eisener released an overview & promo for Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 finale "Black Saturday: The Rise of Vince."

Saturday, July 14, 1984. In terms of the history of American professional wrestling, that day has become infamously known as "Black Saturday" – the day Vince McMahon's WWF appeared on Superstation WTBS screens – replacing Georgia Championship Wrestling (GCW) and World Championship Wrestling after twelve years. To many, that move was what lit the fuse on the explosive rivalry between McMahon and Superstation WTBS Ted Turner – who would go on to purchase GCW successor Jim Crockett Promotions and form World Championship Wrestling (WCW). With Vice TV about to present Who Killed WCW? next month, it seems only fitting that the fifth season finale of Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring takes us back to when it all began. Here's a look at the overview & promo for "Black Saturday: The Rise of Vince":

Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 Episode 10: "Black Saturday: The Rise of Vince" – SEASON FINALE! On July 14, 1984, millions of loyal viewers tuned into WTBS to watch World Championship Wrestling. But instead of a show featuring stars of the NWA, fans were shocked by the appearance of Vince McMahon. Here's a look at the promo trailer that was released for the fifth season finale:

Here's a look back at the announcement from earlier this year, offering a rundown of the topics as well as some teases of what's to come, with Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring returning on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 10 pm ET:

Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

