Reacher: "Institutions Deserve Scrutiny and Regulation": Alan Ritchson

Reacher star Alan Ritchson doubled down on why it's important to address issues like police brutality and Christians supporting Donald Trump.

If you're a fan of Alan Ritchson, then you know that the actor is known for speaking from the hip (and the heart) when it comes to a wide range of topics – from conversations about pop culture pleasures to deep dives into what faith means to him – on social media, during interviews, and when he releases his InstaChurch video messages/sermons. During a recent interview that went live earlier this month, Ritchson addressed the topics of police brutality, ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump & Christians who support him, and the Catholic Church & and how it has handled cardinals, bishops & priests who were accused of pedophilia over the years. As you will see in our recap below, Ritchson's comments were not received well by the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), overall Trump supporters, and Christian Trump supporters – but in today's edition of his InstaChurch, Ritchson isn't backing down when it comes to the importance of the overall theme he was attempting to convey.

"I believe Christians have it backward today. I believe Christians today believe institutions deserve generosity and individuals deserve violence. I think the opposite is true. I think institutions deserve scrutiny and regulation, and individuals deserve generosity," the Reacher shared to open his video. "I believe that informs my worldview, and I believe that is the worldview that the Christian ethic calls us to. I believe institutions are fertile ground for oppression, for marginalization, and for victimizing those who are weak or voiceless. And I believe that we are called to stand up for those people and that in order to do that, we have to go out into the world and look at the institutions and where the power has shifted away from the individual and regulate that, scrutinize that – create a new kind of system or order that brings fairness back to the individual." From there, Ritchson discusses how people need to take a more proactive role in bringing some good into the world around them – noting the pushback that he's received for expressing his concerns while noting scripture to explain why society needs to focus back on individuals if we have any hope of making things better.

Reacher: A Look Back at Alan Ritchson's Interview & Pushback

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from earlier this month, Ritchson addressed the topic of police brutality and the murder of Breonna Taylor. "That was a tragic case," Ritchson shared. "Cops get away with murder all the time, and the fact that we can't really hold them accountable for their improprieties is disturbing to me. We should completely reform the way that we do it. I mean, you shouldn't have to spend more time getting an education as a hairstylist than as a cop who's armed with a deadly weapon. We should make it very hard for people to make mistakes or abuse power in our institutions," the actor added.

Shortly after, FOP took to Twitter/X to attack the Reacher star for being "another useless Hollywood actor" who "doesn't have the courage to do" what police officers do – instead, they claimed he was doing nothing more than virtue signaling for attention at the expense of brave police officers around this country." Here's a look at a response that wasn't exactly looking for any kind of open, meaningful dialogue:

While Mr. Ritchson gets his face and forehead powdered on set, our officers are out doing a job he doesn't have the courage to do. While he gets to hear loud pops and have blanks fired at him, our officers feel the heat of the bullets as they pierce their skin. There are no… pic.twitter.com/50CbfGfQ46 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) April 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Ritchson responded to FOP's social media post, clearly ready for a verbal fight. "This kind of emotionally immature response is the epitome of what concerns me about law enforcement today. If this is how leadership handles a peaceful disagreement, what does life look like for those unseen interactions in the street? ⁣How does this shape the character of those police officers looking to management? ⁣Do you really want individuals so easily angered and bully like school children to have a gun and the protection of an untouchable union? ⁣I don't," Ritchson began his Instagram post. ⁣

From there, the Reacher star wrote that the FOP "haplessly fired multiple shots" at him because he "called for more accountability." Ritchson went on to say that he knew he would get pushback from "people like you who crave a pat on the back and zero accountability" and that bravery also meant standing up to the system when it needed to be challenged. "I've never been a fan of blind allegiance, which is dangerous and fertile ground for fascism, a political persuasion I'm averse to," Ritchson continued – check out the Reacher star's full post (with text following) below:

⁣To @glfop: You belittle me for being incapable of demonstrating bravery, but I believe that's exactly what I've shown. You've haplessly fired multiple shots at me simply because I have called for more accountability. I did this knowing people like you who crave a pat on the back and zero accountability would criticize me. Standing up to impossibly large institutions takes courage. I've never been a fan of blind allegiance which is dangerous and fertile ground for fascism, a political persuasion I'm averse to. ⁣ I also believe two truths can be held at the same time. There are absolutely many good and brave cops who deserve the public's gratitude and certainly have mine. Simultaneously, it is true that there are rogue or ill-equipped officers who remind us that we need higher barriers to entry and stricter regulations so abuses are relegated to the past. Both can be and are true. To only seek praise and ignore this need is extremely unwise and endangers those at risk of being ostracized and marginalized – which is who I was referring to in my Hollywood Reporter article. ⁣ To make matters worse, in Florida, voters perpetuate these issues by continuing to support people like Gov. Desantis who just passed a law making it illegal for anyone other than the police to police themselves. This, lack of transparency would be laughable if not so deadly. ⁣ I'm certain efforts like these take us further from the world I hope to leave for my children, which is one with extreme prudence when deciding who we arm and a glass house for public institutions. Especially ones with the ability to end lives. ⁣ So thank you for your service and yes… I do think like that.

But law enforcement & police brutality wasn't the only hot topic that the Reacher star addressed during his interview. As proud as he is of his Christianity, Ritchson called out those who claim to share his faith for becoming the kind of "vitriolic tribe" that "is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do." In particular, Ritchson was baffled by how some who claim to be Christians could embrace someone like Trump – someone whom Ritchson does not mince words when giving his opinion. "Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treating him like he's their poster child, and it's unreal. I don't understand it."

While he proudly wears his Christian faith on his sleeve, Ritchson does not affiliate himself with the Catholic Church – and the actor was once again brutally honest with his reasoning for it. "It's worth saying that the atrocities that are happening in the church that are being actively covered up, even to this day with people not being held accountable, is repulsive," Ritchson explained. "I can't, for one second, support the Catholic Church while there are still cardinals, bishops, and priests being passed around with known pedophilic tendencies."

