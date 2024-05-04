Posted in: Max, Movies, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, batwoman, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, Legends of Tomorrow, peter safran, supergirl, The Flash

Arrowverse: DC Studios Has Lots to Learn From Doctor Who/"Whoniverse"

Forget Marvel/Netflix! DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran could lean a lot from Doctor Who when it comes to handling the Arrowverse.

On May 24th, we will be honoring the one-year anniversary of Grant Gustin-starring The Flash S09E13 "A New World, Part Four" (directed by Vanessa Parise and written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen) – the final chapter before the book was officially closed on the "Arrowverse," eleven years after it kicked off with the premiere episode of Stephen Amell-starring Arrow. But that's not the reason I'm writing this. Today is officially Free Comic Book Day (FBCD) – a day meant to honor where many of our heroes first originated – and to boost comic book sales, which the televised universe also helped accomplish. But that's not the reason I'm writing this. I'm writing this because April 25, 2024, was an essential date for both The Flash – and the "Arrowverse" overall – because that was the date when Gustin's Barry Allen/The Flash goes missing in the midst of a "Crisis." And the show wasted no time introducing it – dropping it as one of the pilot episode's shockers (along with Tom Cavanagh's Harrison Wells not exactly being who we thought he was – which would become an even bigger understatement later on in the series). And yet, I didn't see anything specifically from James Gunn, Peter Safran, or DC Studios about the matter – and it has been bugging the s**t out of me.

Another anniversary that's coming up is the one-year anniversary of when we addressed an editorial to Gunn & Safran about how they can avoid repeating Marvel's past mistakes with Netflix series such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and others – while also embracing the entire proud history of the DCU. So, we've made it pretty clear where we stand in terms of urging DC Studios to do what Showrunner Russell T. Davies and the BBC did with Doctor Who – they created "The Whoniverse. With that in mind, we've been covering Gunn for a while – and he's used his social media accounts for a lot of good on a number of levels over the years. As co-CEO of DC Studios, he's highlighted works from across the DCU – including comics, video games, statues, and more – and yet, nothing for "The Flash Day"? I know that sounds petty – and Gunn has more than a few plates spinning at the same time – but it brings back that feeling that a lot of "Arrowverse" fans have that the decade-plus-old television universe is getting lost in the move to a New DCU.

Here's an updated look at what we recommended last time – and much of it is still applicable today. Just to be clear? I more than understand that BBC and Davies had a whole lot fewer legal & financial obstacles to overcome – and that to make our ideas of an "Arrowverse" a reality, being patient and having deep pockets are key.

Bring the "Arrowverse" Home: If Warner Bros. Discovery is the home to DC Studios and Max is the official streaming service for Warner Bros. Discovery, then the Arrowverse needs to find an exclusive home on the newly-renamed streamer. Again, when we're talking streaming, then you're dealing with any number of legal streaming rights issues that would need time to work themselves out (or expire). But that doesn't mean Gunn & Safran's DC Studios couldn't let the fans know now that that's the plan they're moving on now.

Make the Max "Arrowverse" Experience Fun & Informative: Once you have the series in place, you need to start scooping up all of the extras that are out there. On top of that, having personally curated episode playlists based on themes would be a nice way to keep things fresh. But it's the crossovers that could be the most fun, with hubs for "Crisis on Infinite Earths" (for example) that would include the main crossovers as well as the ability to jump to side episodes for more detailed intel on particular characters or situations.

The "Arrowverse" Could Be an Ever-Expanding Multimedia Sandbox: Because having a hub for the Arrowverse on Max shouldn't be just a "museum display" or some kind of viewable mausoleum space, there are a number of Warner Bros. Discovery-related opportunities to continue the televised universe. We've got scripted podcasts/audio dramas as an option – look how successful Doctor Who has been working with Big Finish Productions in that area. We know that Max knows how to do reunion specials (see Friends), so that could be another area to consider for the Arrowverse – as well as themed documentaries & docuseries. Virtual rewatch parties with the cast & creative teams are another option, driving more viewers to the streamer's overall library – as would having an official Arrowverse continuation deal with DC Comics where the stories are confirmed canon.

But for those of you looking for a television series, how about "Tales of the Arrowverse," with DC's Legends of Tomorrow as the linking device for the anthology series – which could allow a number of DC Comics characters to make the jump from the printed page to live-action.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!