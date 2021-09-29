American Horror Story: Double Feature "Death Valley" Opening Titles

Later tonight, Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature travels from the shores of "Part 1: Red Tide" to the conspiracy-laden sands of "Part 2: Death Valley," as an alien/government conspiracy that goes back decades continues its horrific ways into the present. To give viewers a better sense of what they can expect (and to prove once again that AHS has some of the most amazing title credits going and has for ten seasons & a spinoff), FX Networks was kin enough to share a look at how each episode this season will be kicking off (after the cold open, that is).

Here's a look at the opening titles/credits sequence for American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley):

To help set the right mood for tonight, AHS went back in time earlier today with a broadcast from KHS News from the West, where "baby fever," flying objects, and radiation are the hot topics of the day. With anchor Raymond Burrows reporting, we have the U.S. explaining away flying objects near the California/Nevada border, questions about the government retooling radar tech into something called a "microwave oven." After a commercial for door locks, the returning report covered the sudden "boom" in recent fertility rates followed by a commercial for Theta TVs and a weather report about those "sand storms." But make sure to listen in-between for the real truth… Here's a look at that disturbing, clue-filled "blast from the past" courtesy of KHS News from the West from earlier today:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KHS: News From the West Broadcast | American Horror Story: Double Feature | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdT8yAqWO_c)

With one experiment ended (for now?) and a new one about to begin, here's a look at American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley):

Now here's a look back at the original promo for the kick-off of the next chapter, "Take Me To Your Leader":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story: Double Feature | Death Valley – Part 2 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFOoQGc5pIM)

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley) Season 10 Episode 7 "Take Me To Your Leader": A group of college students on a camping trip are swept up in a horrifying and deadly conspiracy decades in the making. Written by Brad Falchuk, Kristen Reidel & Manny Coto; and directed by Max Winkler.

Here's a look back at the trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature: "Part 1: Red Tide" & "Part 2: Death Valley" that contained a number of first-looks from both parts of the season (including scenes from "Part 2: Death Valley" that aren't in the clip above):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story: Double Feature | Parts 1 and 2 Preview – Season 10 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wt8aEo9i7_E)

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story: