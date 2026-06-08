Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: runescape

RuneScape Launches First Visual Overhaul In Over a Decade

RuneScape has launched one of its biggest updates in over a decade, as the game has been given a major visual overhaul today

Article Summary RuneScape’s first major visual overhaul in over a decade upgrades player avatars, NPCs, and chatheads.

The update adds higher-fidelity head and body models, new hairstyles, and refreshed starter outfits and shop gear.

Jagex says a second RuneScape avatar update arrives this autumn, with more details planned in coming months.

Road to Restoration also brings UI tweaks, early game rebalancing, combat changes, and DailyScape removals.

Jagex released a brand-new update today for RuneScape, as the game has been given one of its biggest visual overhauls since launch. Serving as one of the biggest visual upgrades in over a decade for the title, players will now see their avatar, other players, and NPC characters with a bit of a visual makeover. The move comes as part of their Road to Restoration movement to upgrade the game for modern times, which we have more details about below.

RuneScape Player Avatars Have Been Given An Upgrade

The Player Avatar update introduces a more refined, high-fidelity avatar head and body model, as well as matching chatheads. Players will also discover new hair styles for both male and female characters and a modernized refresh to existing ones, as well as a full suite of starting game-based outfits and refined versions of the most commonly selected base items from Thessalia's shop. However, this is just the beginning, as a second part to the Avatar project will be available this autumn, with more details shared in the coming months.

Road to Restoration

Announced as part of January's RuneScape Ahead live stream, the Road to Restoration has seen key updates already delivered to RuneScape, UI tweaks, and early game rebalancing, with more planned throughout the game's 25th anniversary year:

User Interface Tweaks: Completed at the end of January, RuneScape's UI has been refined to improve visibility, polish key menus and icons, and make it more intuitive to read and navigate.

Completed at the end of January, RuneScape's UI has been refined to improve visibility, polish key menus and icons, and make it more intuitive to read and navigate. Early Game Rebalancing: Released in mid-February, this update aimed to improve the first hours in the game, including skills rebalancing such as Hunter, Thieving, Farming, and Herblore. A number of early quests, including Cook's Assistant and Sheep Shearer, have also been tweaked to improve player experience.

Released in mid-February, this update aimed to improve the first hours in the game, including skills rebalancing such as Hunter, Thieving, Farming, and Herblore. A number of early quests, including Cook's Assistant and Sheep Shearer, have also been tweaked to improve player experience. Combat Overhaul: Recently released in March of this year, RuneScape's three original combat styles of melee, ranged, and magic, received a refresh, making them more intuitive and easy to learn through experiential gameplay as players climb through the levels, and creates a simpler, but deeper, synergy between abilities.

Recently released in March of this year, RuneScape's three original combat styles of melee, ranged, and magic, received a refresh, making them more intuitive and easy to learn through experiential gameplay as players climb through the levels, and creates a simpler, but deeper, synergy between abilities. DailyScape: March also saw the removal of much of the 'DailyScape' daily activities, which had been identified through community feedback as being chorelike, put pressure on players to login every day, and offered disproportionally higher rewards than the game's core content.

March also saw the removal of much of the 'DailyScape' daily activities, which had been identified through community feedback as being chorelike, put pressure on players to login every day, and offered disproportionally higher rewards than the game's core content. Visual Regrounding: A key goal of Road to Restoration is to create a consistent, cohesive visual identity across RuneScape. While the game will remain steeped in high fantasy built on a medieval foundation, this upcoming update aims to maintain immersion by removing items and cosmetics – including intrusive particle effects – which are thematically out of place (we're looking at you, Fury Shark Suit…)

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