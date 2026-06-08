Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Razer Rogue Backpack V4

Razer Launches The Brand-New Rogue Backpack V4

Razer has released the all-new Rogue Backpack V4, giving gamers who are on the go more protection and options for two specific sizes.

Article Summary Razer launches the Rogue Backpack V4 with new 16-inch and 18-inch options built for gaming laptops and travel.

The Razer Rogue Backpack V4 adds a reinforced laptop compartment, extra padding, and a redesigned harness for comfort.

Razer equips the Rogue Backpack V4 with a tear- and water-resistant shell, coated zippers, and secure storage pockets.

Built for daily carry, the Razer Rogue Backpack V4 includes organized compartments, a trolley sleeve, and cable passthrough.

Razer upgraded one of their backpacks for gamers who are frequently on the go, as they have launched the new Rogue Backpack V4. This is an improvement on the previous design in a few ways, as they have accommodated both 16" and 18" laptops, provided more options to keep items safe and secure, added more padding, and given it a better harness. This has literally been built to feel lighter and provide more protection to all your goods at once, even if you're just traveling for fun. We have more details below as it's currently being sold on their website for $109.

Get The Most Out Of Gaming on the Go With The Razer Rogue Backpack V4

The V4 introduces a reinforced laptop compartment built to accommodate the latest generation of mobile workstations and high-end gaming laptops. A redesigned harness system distributes the added weight across the shoulders and lower back, so the bag feels lighter than it looks, even when fully loaded. Users can choose between a streamlined 16" model for everyday carry, or an 18" variant engineered for heavier loads and desktop-replacement laptops – without compromising on comfort or protection.

The Rogue Backpack V4 features a durable outer shell that is tear- and water-resistant, with coated zipper tape for added protection against the elements. Designed to withstand daily wear and unpredictable conditions, the backpack is built to safeguard valuable gear whether users are navigating city streets, transit hubs, or long travel days.

Dedicated Laptop Protection

Both versions of the Rogue Backpack V4 include a padded laptop sleeve with enhanced shock absorption to protect premium devices on the move. The Rogue 16" Backpack V4 is engineered to securely fit laptops up to 16", including the Razer Blade 16, while the Rogue 18" Backpack V4 is designed for laptops up to 18", including the Razer Blade 18. Each backpack size is precisely tailored to its supported laptop class, delivering a secure fit that minimizes movement and maximizes protection during transit.

Inside, the Rogue Backpack V4 features a reinforced, structured interior that keeps gear organized and easily accessible. Multiple compartments provide space for tech accessories, personal items, and daily essentials, complemented by elastic side pockets, a dedicated accessory loop for headsets, and a hidden back zip pocket for valuables. For travel, a built-in trolley sleeve secures the backpack to rolling luggage, while an integrated cable passthrough allows users to keep devices powered on the go. The 18" variant offers increased internal volume across three spacious compartments, making it ideal for users who carry more or travel longer.

All-Day Comfort

Thick padded shoulder straps and a ventilated mesh back panel provide ergonomic support and airflow for extended wear, even when fully packed. A Velcro front panel gives users space to personalize the backpack with patches, esports flair, or personal touches – a finishing detail that keeps the Rogue V4 unmistakably Razer. With the Rogue Backpack V4, Razer continues to evolve its lifestyle accessories lineup, offering versatile backpack options designed to protect gear, support mobility, and adapt to the way users move through their day.

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