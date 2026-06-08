Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo Immortal Releases New Warlock Cinematic Trailer

Diablo Immortal dropped a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming Warlock release, while also celebrating Diablo's 30th Anniversary

Article Summary Diablo Immortal revealed a new Warlock cinematic trailer, teasing the class ahead of its June 17 launch with Update 5.0.

The Warlock arrives during Diablo’s 30th anniversary, bringing a dark infernal pact and a fresh role to Sanctuary.

Diablo Immortal’s Warlock is a hybrid ranged summoner who commands demons, swaps combat styles, and spreads chaos.

The June 17 update also adds a new questline, Lut Gholein, and three Helliquary bosses for endgame challengers.

Blizzard Entertainment released a new trailer this weekend for Diablo Immortal, showing off the Warlock in a brand-new light. The cinematic trailer shows off the character class in all of its glory, as you use the demonic powers for yourself to bring enemies to their knees. Enjoy the trailer here as the class arrives on June 17 alongside the massive 5.0 Update.

The Warlock is Coming To Diablo Immortal

As part of the Diablo 30th anniversary celebration, the Warlock was first introduced during the Diablo Spotlight event in February as a new class coming to Diablo II: Resurrected, Diablo IV, and Diablo Immortal throughout the year. It is now Immortal's turn to unleash their uniquely sadistic version of the Warlock into Sanctuary along with a new mainline questline, the long-awaited region of Lut Gholein, and three new Helliquary bosses built to test the most daring hunters.

Warlock Cinematic Debut: Unveiled this weekend during the IGN Live panel celebrating Diablo's 30th Anniversary, featuring Nan Jiang, Lead Class Designer (Diablo Immortal), and Matthew Cederquist, Senior Producer (Diablo II: Resurrected). The cinematic introduces the Warlock's arrival in Sanctuary and the infernal pact that fuels their power.

Unveiled this weekend during the IGN Live panel celebrating Diablo's 30th Anniversary, featuring Nan Jiang, Lead Class Designer (Diablo Immortal), and Matthew Cederquist, Senior Producer (Diablo II: Resurrected). The cinematic introduces the Warlock's arrival in Sanctuary and the infernal pact that fuels their power. "Hell Obeys Me!" — Meet the Warlock: A hybrid-ranged summoner who channels the powers of Hell itself, unleashing demons, infernal magic, and a wicked flair that revels in both joy and rage. Command the Battlefield: Summon, direct, and sacrifice demons to dominate every encounter, switching between ranged caster and demon commander on the fly. Devour to Evolve: Unleash the Soulgorger, the Warlock's signature companion from level one, consuming demons mid-battle to absorb their power and grow stronger in real time. Weaponize Chaos: Channel volatile infernal magic fueled by rage, making it unpredictable, destructive, and deeply satisfying. Build Without Limits: Stack demon summons, hell magic, and the Soulgorger's devour mechanic with Legendary Gems and gear to craft unique builds.

A hybrid-ranged summoner who channels the powers of Hell itself, unleashing demons, infernal magic, and a wicked flair that revels in both joy and rage.

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