Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, Sarah Paulson

American Horror Story: "There Is a Big Chance" Sarah Paulson Returns

During an interview with Good Morning America, Sarah Paulson made it clear that she's ready for a return to American Horror Story.

"You know, that's an interesting question. I was talking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that the other day, so maybe sooner than you think." That was the response that Ryan Murphy gave to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week when asked about the status of American Horror Story Season 13, which blew the minds of fans everywhere. Aside from being amazing actors all around, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are icons in the AHS universe, making their final appearances in the long-running horror anthology's Season 10: Double Feature ("Red Tide"/"Death Valley"). But that looks to be changing, with Paulson adding more fuel to the fire earlier today while speaking with ABC's Good Morning America. During the interview to promote her new Hulu horror film, Hold Your Breath, Paulson was asked if there were any more Murphy team-ups on the horizon now that she's joined the cast of All's Fair.

"I think there is a big chance that I will return to 'American Horror Story.' I've got everything crossed. I would like to do it more than anything. It's my home. It's where I started," Paulson shared, sharing what the long-running horror anthology series has meant to her. "I got to play, you know, seven different characters in seven years, which as an actor is the most exciting, thrilling thing and also allows an audience to be ready for anything you're going to do because they're not attached to one thing that you do, specifically. That has given me a lot of career flexibility," Paulson explained. "Also, just my favorite people. If I could be reunited with Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy, you can tell me what time to be there, and I'll be there."

Ryan Murphy's Non-American Horror Story Horror Series: Grotesquerie

FX's Grotesquerie revolves around a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce in a still-undisclosed role.

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!