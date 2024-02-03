Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alyssa Milano, charmed, Hollie Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty

Charmed Star Alyssa Milano Responds to Doherty, Combs' Firing Claims

Charmed star Alyssa Milano responded to comments from co-stars Shannen Doherty & Holly Marie Combs that she was involved in Doherty's firing.

Charmed star Alyssa Milano has responded to comments from co-stars Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs during a December 2023 episode of the Let's Be Clear podcast. In a previous episode, Doherty addressed where she believes the issues between her and Milano began. "I was cast first; the show was originally sold to the WB based on me," Doherty shared. "But once those magazine covers started happening, and one person is being asked, and the other one isn't … I felt like … the competitiveness was kicking in. And I'm not saying with you [speaking to Combs], I'm saying with Alyssa and myself. There was a lack of female support." But in a following episode, Doherty & Combs took things a step further, claiming that Milano was directly involved in having Doherty fired from the series – including an alleged ultimatum from Milano to the show's producers.

"I knew this was going to come up in one way or another, and I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this, and I will just say that I'm sad," Milano shared with an audience during a panel discussion in Orlando. "I don't think it's really that I'm sad for me or my life or how it does or does not affect my life. I'm the most sad for the fans. I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening."

Milano continued, "I'm sad that people can't move past it. I'm sad that we all can't just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us. I have worked super hard in my life in the last 25 years to heal all of my trauma, and that's not just all the trauma that I experienced while shooting but all of my trauma. I've worked really hard to heal the bits because I understand that hurt people hurt people, and my intention is to be a healed person that helps heal people."

During the episode from December 2023, Combs claimed that Milano forced the Charmed producers into a corner where they had to choose either Doherty or Milano – and if they chose Doherty, then the producers could expect a lawsuit alleging a hostile work environment. With rumblings surrounding Doherty's departure from FOX Beverly Hill 90210 still pretty fresh, the actress' team spun the story that it was Doherty's decision to leave after three seasons. "One can't keep telling the same story over and over and over again when it's not the truth," Doherty shared. "My representatives, I remember them looking at me at the time and said, 'No, no, no, your career won't survive another firing, so we're just going to say that you chose to leave.' I remember I started laughing, going, 'Who is going to believe that I'm crazy enough to leave a hit show?'"

Combs revealed that show producer Jonathan Levin had allegedly told her that Milano had approached him with the ultimatum. "He said, you know, 'We're basically in a position where it's one or the other. We were told [by Alyssa] that it's [Shannen] or me, and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment,'" Combs shared, including how Milano had begun to document the moments on the set when she felt uncomfortable. "I don't ever remember being mean to [Milano] on set. I couldn't have been more kind and understanding," Doherty countered. "I wish that I had been older and wiser because I definitely would've sued, and I would've been honest about the situation because the rumors followed me regardless."

