Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Mr. Freeze Takes On the Justice League with Mattel DC Comics 3-Pack

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures

Article Summary Mattel expands its DC Comics Core line with a Target-exclusive 3-pack featuring Batman, Green Lantern, and Mr. Freeze.

Batman includes exclusive IceBreaker Thermal Gear and a projectile-launching IceBreaker Blaster for icy battles.

Hal Jordan joins the kid-friendly 6.5-inch DC Comics lineup, while Mr. Freeze brings villain power to the set.

The DC Comics 3-pack adds color-change play with the CryoCannon and is priced at $42.99 at Target.

Things are about to get ice cold as Mattel expands its new DC Comics Premier line with an action-packed three-figure box set. Inspired by a classic battle between heroes and villains, this set includes exclusive versions of Batman, Green Lantern (Hal Jordan), and the cold-hearted Mr. Freeze. Batman arrives in exclusive IceBreaker Thermal Gear and comes equipped with an IceBreaker Blaster that shoots projectiles. Joining him is another Green Lantern as Hal Jordan suits up this time, and he is currently exclusive to this box set. Lastly, another villain joins the new 6.5" kid-friendly DC Comics line with Mr. Freeze, who is bringing the storm.

Classic toy gimmicks are featured in this set, like using ice-cold water in the CryoCannon to showcase this 3-pack's signature color-change features. It is nice to see Mattel bringing plenty of single figures, deluxe figures, and sets to its new and ongoing DC Comics Core collection, and more will surely be on the way. The Batman & Green Lantern vs. Mr. Freeze 3-Pack is available at Target for $42.99 and is expected to be found in stores and online soon.

DC Comics Core 3-Pack: Batman, Mr. Freeze, and Green Lantern



"Explore the world of DC Comics with this new 6.5" figure 3-pack from Mattel! Each figure is fully articulated and includes character specific accessories."

Powerful Posing Possibilities! With the expansive number of movable joints, he's ready for iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines.

Super Heroes & Super-Villains! Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

Batlink! The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately.

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